A Knoxville hospital is trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic to shield itself from liability for a nurse’s fatal medication administration mistake, court records show. Sonny Caldwell was being treated for various conditions, including COVID-19, while he was a patient at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in October 2020, but an investigation by the Knox […] The post Knoxville hospital uses COVID as liability shield for suit over fatal medical mistake appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO