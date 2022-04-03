ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois broadcasters team up for Illinois Helps Ukraine fundraiser for Ukraine war victims

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYyHw_0eyJ4qGz00 Illinois Helps Ukraine, a major fundraising campaign to benefit Ukrainian children and families suffering from the devastating effects of war, is a joint initiative between the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art and the Illinois Broadcasters Association, among others, in support of UNICEF's efforts in Ukraine.

Beginning Monday, April 4, television and radio stations in Chicago and throughout Illinois will join forces to broadcast public service messages encouraging Illinoisans to help Ukrainian refugees by donating to UNICEF USA at www.unicefusa.org/illinois .

Contributions can also be made by accessing a QR code that will be displayed during public service announcements and various news stories. The campaign will culminate in a live fundraiser which will take place at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, Wednesday, April 13 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The fundraiser will feature Ukrainian civic and cultural leaders who will offer their perspective on the crisis in Ukraine and the country's future.

According to a recent statement by UNICEF USA, two million children have now been forced to flee Ukraine, as the war rages on.

"The situation inside Ukraine is spiraling," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support."

The goal of Illinois Helps Ukraine is to raise $1,000,000 with all proceeds going to UNICEF. UNICEF is a non-profit organization that advocates for the well-being of children and families all over the world and is currently dedicating resources to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Melody Spann-Cooper, WVON/Chicago and chairwoman of the Illinois Broadcasters Association, said, "Our members are proud to be joining hands to assist UNICEF in the enormous challenge they face to help as many children and families as possible whose lives have been so shattered by this brutal war." The Illinois Broadcasters Association is urging its members throughout the state to join the campaign.

In a joint statement, Motria Melnyk, president of the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art and Marta Farion, vice president said, "The war in Ukraine is breaking all of our hearts and so the opportunity to make our facility the staging area for this amazing fundraising effort was enthusiastically welcomed by our board and staff."

In addition to her work at the Ukrainian Institute, Farion is also the president of the Kyiv-Mohyla Foundation of America.

Illinois Helps Ukraine is spearheaded in part by Steve Robinson, president of New Media Productions.

"Chicago's TV and radio stations have always been devoted to public service and joining hands for a joint fundraising campaign to assist UNICEF in this emergency speaks to that commitment," said Robinson.

ABOUT UNICEF:

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to pursue a more equitable world for every child. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world's most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org .

UNICEF has been in Ukraine for 25 years, and it is on the ground now, delivering safe water, health and hygiene supplies, blankets, warm clothes and psycho-social care to children and their families.

THE UKRAINIAN INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART:

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA) preserves and promotes contemporary art as a shared expression of the Ukrainian and American experience. UIMA develops, utilizes and encourages artistic talent through exhibitions, concerts, readings, lectures and films to serve the cultural needs of our community and city, and thereby strengthen cultural understanding and diversity.

THE ILLINOIS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION:

The Illinois Broadcasters Association is the leading advocate for the broadcast industry in Illinois and is engaged in shaping public policy to create a positive legislative and regulatory environment for our members.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

Russian soldiers have been raping Ukraine’s women as they wage war on the country, an MP has said, with one victim allegedly repeatedly attacked in front of her child after her partner was shot dead.Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, Maria Mezentseva said.The Ukrainian MP said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian family stranded in Hawaii are given a house for free

A Ukrainian family who became stranded in Hawaii when the war broke out during their vacation have been given a new temporary home to live in rent-free on the island.Vasyl and Marina Prishchak and their three daughters Maria, 16, Sofia, 10, and Kseniia, 5, travelled from their home in Kyiv to Oahu for a long-awaited holiday visiting their friends Borys and Beata Markin in the middle of February.But, just days into their three-week trip, their dream holiday turned to heartbreak as Russia declared war on Ukraine and they found themselves watching from afar as their home country came under attack.More...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Fundraising#War#Charity#Illinois Helps Ukraine#Ukrainian#Illinoisans#Unicef Usa
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
Radar Online.com

Spies Believe Vladimir Putin's 'Increasingly Erratic' Behavior Is Caused By Him 'Roiding Out' From Steroid Cancer Treatment

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly suffering from brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease or ‘roid rage’ resulting from steroid treatment for cancer. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the Kremlin believe there is a physiological explanation for the Russian president’s seemingly erratic decision to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
78K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy