ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

MICHAEL REAGAN: Hollywood's just not what it used to be

By Michael Reagan reagan@caglecartoons.com
Albany Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened the other night at the Academy Awards show really saddened me. After all, I’m a child of Hollywood as much as I am a child of politics. My mother, Jane Wyman, was a major player in Hollywood: best actress Oscar, two stars on the Walk of Fame, handprints in...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas Weekly

There’s No Such Thing as Black Hollywood.

The Academy Awards air this month, and four Black actors are going into the ceremony with nominations: Will Smith for “King Richard” and Denzel Washington “The Tragedy of Macbeth” for best actor. And Ariana DeBose got nominated for best supporting actress for “West Side Story,” as did Aunjanue Ellis for “King Richard”
MOVIES
IndieWire

The 2022 Oscar Nominees Are Just Getting Started, as Breakout Talents Hint at Hollywood’s Next Chapter

Click here to read the full article. For many working in the film industry, winning an Oscar marks the pinnacle of a Hollywood career, the end goal, the most major of major achievements. And while this year’s Academy Awards brings back many stalwart nominee regulars, the most exciting thing about the 2022 pool is the number of rising stars and emerging talents. As the Oscars 2022 telecast strives to bring in a wider audience, its brightest new stars — some celebrating their first nominations, others enjoying renewed attention or simply a part of the year’s best films — make it clear...
MOVIES
CBS News

What "The Godfather" means to Hollywood

"The Godfather" opened in theaters 50 years ago and quickly became a box office and critical success. Jeff Glor gets the backstory behind the film from the author of a thrilling book about the film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Wyman
Person
Michael Reagan
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Art Linkletter
Person
Robert Cummings
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#The Academy Awards#Ladies And Gentlemen#The Walk Of Fame
TVLine

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Chris Rock Talks About Oscars Slap for First Time

Since the major events that took place at the 2022 Academy Awards, we've heard from Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and the Academy. But we have yet to hear from the recipient of the infamous slap...until now. Comedian Chris Rock spoke out for the first time since the incident during his...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Carrie Underwood and Her Golden GRAMMYs Gown Catch Husband Mike Fisher's Eye

While there are still GRAMMY Awards to be given out, Carrie Underwood is already a winner in every way. In honor of music's biggest night on Sunday, the singer stepped out onto the red carpet in Las Vegas, an undeniable standout in a gold ombré ball gown with an embellished bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Cleavon Little From ‘Blazing Saddles’ Started A Family Before His Death At 53

Mel Brooks struck gold when he brought Blazing Saddles into the world, but where would any great film be without its great lead man? Cleavon Little brought Sheriff Bart to life as no other could, and Bart’s cunning wits were a sight to behold, much to the chagrin of his enemies. Did Little’s life after the standout Western prove as Blazing as his character’s? Sadly, not quite.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
rollingout.com

Donald Glover hires Obama daughter for new series

Malia Obama’s celebrity as the eldest daughter of beloved former president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, may have accelerated her entrance into Hollywood. But her talent as a writer, according to TV show producer and writer Donald Glover, kept her in the building. Glover, who created the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg Says He’s Done Directing Musicals After ‘West Side Story’

Click here to read the full article. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” has earned rave reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz, with fans and critics praising Spielberg’s technical mastery and ability to make the 60-year-old musical feel relevant today. It’s one of Spielberg’s biggest directorial successes in recent memory, but don’t expect the director to helm more Broadway classics anytime soon. Variety has reported that Spielberg spoke at a PGA Awards breakfast on Saturday, where he was nominated for “West Side Story.” And while he had nothing but good things to say about his experience directing the film, he...
MOVIES
Smithonian

Who Was the Real Lucille Ball?

“Scary Lucy,” the much-maligned statue of comedy legend Lucille Ball in her hometown of Celoron, New York, was just a brief blip on the cultural radar when a fan campaign demanding its removal went viral several years back. I’d forgotten about it completely until I turned on Being the Ricardos, which heads to the Oscars next week with nominations for Best Actress and Best Actor.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Eddie Murphy Reportedly in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic

Eddie Murphy is in early talks to play George Clinton in an upcoming biopic, Variety reports. The project is said to cover Clinton’s early life in North Carolina in the 1940s up until the formation of the Parliament and Funkadelic, which the Godfather of Funk and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee headed. Murphy is expected to serve as a producer, along with John Davis and Catherine Davis under their Davis Entertainment banner. The trio is still working to lock down his rights before moving forward with hiring writers and shopping it to studios.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Admits Being Married To Elvis Was ‘Difficult’ In Rare Interview About Relationship

Priscilla Presley revealed how difficult it was getting married to Elvis at such a young age and the backlash she faced from the press. Priscilla Presley has recently opened up about her marriage to Elvis Presley. Previously, she has kept the details of her marriage quite private but now that some time has passed, it seems like she’s ready to open up about it more. Priscilla met Elvis and began dating him she was just 14 years old and he was 24. They got married eight years later but she was still a young bride.
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Pete Holmes' CBS sitcom How We Roll is relentlessly nice, which is both good and bad

Pretty much everyone gets along on the sitcom inspired by professional bowler Tom Smallwood, says Angie Han. "In some ways, the relentless pleasantness works against the show," says Han. "How We Roll is almost insistently lacking in any kind of edginess, which means there’s also not much about it to separate it from the seemingly endless array of comedy options airing right now." Han adds: "At the same time, How We Roll‘s total lack of interest in controversy or commentary makes it easy to watch, maybe even soothing. With an experienced team behind the scenes — creator Mark Gross’ credits include Mike & Molly and Man with a Plan, and director Mark Cendrowski is known for directing most of The Big Bang Theory — the series feels as polished and familiar as one of the blond wood lanes in Archie’s bowling alley."
TV SERIES
NBC Los Angeles

The New ‘Broadway in Hollywood' Season Was Just Unveiled

An evening filled with spectacular showstoppers, outsized guffaws, layered emotions, and stirring moments of drama?. Such magical moments can frequently be found around the vibrant venues of Hollywood Boulevard, especially when some of Broadway's best-known productions call upon the Hollywood Pantages Theatre and the Dolby Theatre. So sing out, Broadway...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy