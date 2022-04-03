ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

National MS Society hosts ‘Walk MS’ event

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QxML_0eyJ4cA300

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — The National Multiple Sclerosis Society hosts a Walk MS event to raise funds to help those living with the disease.

Nearly 400 people walked in the event, which funds therapies and programs for those affected by multiple sclerosis.

Locals participate in a race for Multiple Sclerosis

“MS is a disabling disease that affects over 1 million people living in the US and over 3 million across the globe. We have three things that we do in terms of our mission: research, programs, service, and advocacy, ” said Chartese Berry, Chapter President, National MS Society.

The National MS Society hosts several walk events throughout the U.S.

Their next event will be in Manassas, Virginia, on April 23.

For more information, visit www.mssociety.donordrive.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

One dead after street sweeper accident in Boonsboro

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a pedestrian death involving a street sweeper that took place on Friday in Boonsboro. Washington County Dispatch said that the accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. when a road worker was struck by a piece of equipment from the street sweeper. Officials said that the victim was repaving the […]
BOONSBORO, MD
WDVM 25

Suspect arrested in District Heights shooting

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect was arrested and charged on Friday in Prince George’s County after a Tuesday night shooting that left one man dead in District Heights, Maryland. 32-year-old Antoine Gray is facing first and second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Arthur Weeks Jr. from District Heights. Officials with Prince […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Health
City
Reston, VA
Manassas, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Manassas, VA
Manassas, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Sports
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Tornado confirmed in Fairfax County, near Tysons Corner Mall

TYSONS, Va. — A tornado was spotted in Fairfax County Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. An EF0 hit in Tysons Corner around 8:41 p.m. No injuries have been reported but several buildings suffered structural damage. The tornado traveled 200 yards, starting and ending in Tysons Corner....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Multiple Sclerosis#Walk Ms#Chapter#The National Ms Society#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Former PVI hoops players represent in Final Four

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday, the men’s basketball Final Four will take place in New Orleans, but one high school in Virginia will have a big impact in both games. Four former Paul VI basketball stars are on three of the four remaining teams: Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach for Duke, Anthony Harris for […]
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

WV child welfare non-profit expands to Eastern Panhandle

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A West Virginia non-profit that offers child welfare and mental health services is finding a new home in the eastern panhandle in hopes of serving more than 200 families. There are nearly 6,000 kids that are in foster care, and KVC services plan to work to provide them with loving families. […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WDVM 25

St. John’s grad Azzi Fudd helps Uconn to final four

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Azzi Fudd is one of the best freshman basketball players in the country. The former St. John’s College high school star and Arlington, Virginia native, is also the pride of local basketball for many in the DC area. Fudd will play in her first final four Friday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when […]
WASHINGTON, DC
thedailytexan.com

UT student creates Gray for Glioblastoma Foundation after dad diagnosed with brain cancer

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 11, 2022 flipbook. After her dad was diagnosed with the brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme, education sophomore Katherine Snedeker created the Gray for Glioblastoma Foundation to raise awareness and fundraise for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a cancer research center. “I’m a...
CANCER
Benzinga

Novamind To Offer Psychedelic-Assisted Group Therapy

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB:NVMDF) has announced that it will offer a model of psychedelic-assisted group therapy. Under the name Groups by Novamind, the therapy model will offer psychedelic integration and in-person group psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for four to ten individuals delivered as drop-in sessions or multi-week curricula. According to the company, the group offerings are expected to be eligible for reimbursement by major insurance providers.
ECONOMY
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy