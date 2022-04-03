National MS Society hosts ‘Walk MS’ event

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — The National Multiple Sclerosis Society hosts a Walk MS event to raise funds to help those living with the disease.

Nearly 400 people walked in the event, which funds therapies and programs for those affected by multiple sclerosis.

“MS is a disabling disease that affects over 1 million people living in the US and over 3 million across the globe. We have three things that we do in terms of our mission: research, programs, service, and advocacy, ” said Chartese Berry, Chapter President, National MS Society.

The National MS Society hosts several walk events throughout the U.S.

Their next event will be in Manassas, Virginia, on April 23.

For more information, visit www.mssociety.donordrive.com .

