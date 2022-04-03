ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Estelle Harris, George Costanza’s mother on ‘Seinfeld,’ passes away at 93

Cover picture for the articleEstelle Harris, best known for playing George Costanza’s mother on Seinfeld, has passed away at age 93. Her son, Glen Harris, confirmed Saturday that she died of natural causes in Palm Desert, CA. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that...

