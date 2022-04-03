ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Upset with LA's Showing in Spring Training

Dave Roberts is displeased with how the Dodgers have struggled at times this spring.

The Dodgers finished Cactus League play with the second worst record (4-7). LA's only exhibition games remaining are the three Freeway Series games that will begin today. Opening Day is just five days away. It's time for the Dodgers to start playing the World Series favorite Vegas says they are.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was particularly concerned with LA's poor play on Thursday against the Texas Rangers. LA combined for just four hits in the Dodgers 8-2 loss to Texas. After the final out, Roberts appeared to be quite dissatisfied with what he saw from his squad.

“Today wasn’t good. Not a good day. Individually, there have been some guys that have had good camps. But overall it just needs to get better...the season isn’t going to wait for us. We’ve got to get going.”

Evidently, Roberts is instilling a sense of urgency. Even in spring training. This is also the same manager that proclaimed that his team would win the 2022 World Series .

Doc isn't messing around, even in exhibition games.

