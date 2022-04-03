Crossville teen dies in crash; authorities seek help finding 2nd vehicle involved

A Crossville teen was killed Saturday in a crash involving a second vehicle that authorities currently are seeking assistance from the public in finding.

According to senior state trooper Justin O'Neil, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday, the 14-year-old's 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The youth was pronounced dead at the scene, located on Alabama Highway 75 near the 68-mile marker, about three miles south of Geraldine.

No more information was available, as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the matter.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the second vehicle involved, please call 256-353-0631.