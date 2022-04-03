ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, AL

Crossville teen dies in crash; authorities seek help finding 2nd vehicle involved

By J.J. Hicks, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGHUg_0eyJ4Adp00

A Crossville teen was killed Saturday in a crash involving a second vehicle that authorities currently are seeking assistance from the public in finding.

According to senior state trooper Justin O'Neil, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday, the 14-year-old's 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The youth was pronounced dead at the scene, located on Alabama Highway 75 near the 68-mile marker, about three miles south of Geraldine.

No more information was available, as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the matter.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the second vehicle involved, please call 256-353-0631.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times

2K+

Followers

662

Posts

210K+

Views

Follow The Gadsden Times and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WMBB

Several hurt in multiple-vehicle crash north of Bonifay

UPDATE: April 2, 2022 9:24 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Florida Highway Patrol, 5 people were hurt in the accident Saturday afternoon. Troopers said a 19-year-old man from Florence, Alabama was driving a pickup truck with three other passengers, The truck was heading north on Highway 79 while the second car, a SUV, […]
BONIFAY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
City
Crossville, AL
City
Geraldine, AL
WAFF

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
NAVARRE, FL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Highway Patrol Division
WAFF

Albertville man charged with desecration of human remains

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested and charged after officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near a cemetery. When officers with the Albertville Police Department arrived at the scene on March 20 at approximately 6:40 p.m., they found Gerald Martens at the cemetery. Officers learned Martens removed bricks from a mausoleum and placed various items inside the opening. Officers then questioned and arrested him.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTVM

Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember student killed on Staunton Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a Muscogee County Schools student is holding a candle light vigil and balloon release this weekend. On Sunday, April 3, family and friends will honor 17-year-old Markayla Marshall by releasing purple and white balloons. The vigil will be held at Primus King Park on Staunton Drive in Columbus at 6 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
WAFF

Large amount of controlled substances seized Monday in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested Monday in Scottsboro after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large amount of controlled substances. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin were discovered at a Scottsboro residence.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WJTV 12

CrimeStoppers offer $1000 reward in Talladega murder investigation

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Talladega Police Department seeks public help to identify suspect(s) in an Alabama murder investigation.  On March 17, 2022, around 11:37 p.m., Talladega Police Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired near Stephen J. White Boulevard in Talladega, Alabama. After arriving at the scene, officers noticed a 2000 Lincoln […]
TALLADEGA, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
2K+
Followers
662
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy