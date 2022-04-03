ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Study: 50% of Americans say tackle football is inappropriate for kids

By Kristine Varkony, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pv49s_0eyJ49qL00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Americans are divided on whether the country’s most popular sport is appropriate for kids to play, according to a study by researchers at The Ohio State University.

The survey of nearly 4,000 adults found about 45% of Americans agreed that tackle football is appropriate for kids, while 50% disagreed. The respondents were asked to rate on a scale of 1 (strongly disagree) to 4 (strongly agree) the statement: “Tackle football is an appropriate sport for kids to play.” The remaining 5% said they didn’t know.

Researchers said they did not define “kid” for participants intentionally.

“We purposefully left that open,” said study co-author Chris Knoester, professor of sociology at Ohio State.

Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from career after aphasia diagnosis, family says

“People might have different perceptions of what counts as a kid,” Knoester added. “And some of the previous research that tracks participation actually finds that we’ve seen a particularly marked decrease in kids ages 6 to 12 playing tackle football, and also a previous public opinion results have been more in agreement that football is risky for kids under the age of 13.”

A news release on the study by the university noted a 20% decline in tackle football participation among children ages 6 to 12 from 2008 to 2018.

Mariah Warner, the lead author of the study and a doctoral student in sociology at Ohio State, said when broken down further, results showed the question also divided Americans by race and class.

Facebook paid GOP firm to run campaign against TikTok: report

Black Americans, men, heterosexuals, conservatives, and those with only a high school education were not as negative about tackle football for kids as were white Americans, the college-educated, and those who live in suburbs.

“There is a noticeable difference,” Warner stated. “Wealthier folks of higher socioeconomic status, are less likely to think that tackle football is appropriate for kids. Whereas lower-class folks are more likely to think that it’s okay. Part of the theorizing behind that – football is a fairly inexpensive sport, especially in comparison to what we might call like ‘country club sports,’ like tennis or swimming, so it’s more accessible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Marshals take two suspects into custody in Newburgh

UPDATE – Sheriff Mike Wilder spoke to Eyewitness News and said the two suspects’ warrants were from Kentucky. Wilder also said gas was used to drive the second suspect out of the home. UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted felons identified, investigation ongoing in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have come to light following the arrest of two men over the weekend in Newburgh. Sheriff Wilder tells us the two men, Lucas C. Lively and Mason A. Sproat, were wanted on out-of-state warrants. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service Sunday […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Man swallows suspected drugs at traffic stop

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Detectives with the Madisonville/Hopkins County VICE Narcotics unit pulled over a vehicle that did not stop at a stop sign on the afternoon of April 1. According to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by the Madisonville Police department, the driver of the vehicle was 65-year-old Joe Browder. The news […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
The Newberg Graphic

New play explores experiences of Muslim-American women, tackles universal themes

Rohina Malik's 'The Hijabis' features three Muslim-American women and their familiar life journeys.A new play is hitting the stage at George Fox University at the end of March. Known as "The Hijabis," the production follows several Muslim-American women as they navigate life's milestones. It was written by acclaimed American playwright Rohina Malik and is directed by Genevieve Fowler, Malik's friend and colleague. "The Hijabis is the story of three women who are very familiar to us and are living a very American life," Fowler said. "They're going through love, loss, big life changes and also have a unique experience...
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Die of Cancer

Cancer was the second-leading cause of death, after heart disease, in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 602,350 cancer fatalities in the U.S. in 2020.  Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for 23% of all cancer deaths, followed by cancers of […]
CANCER
WEHT/WTVW

“Convoy” country singer passes away

OUREY, Colo. (WEHT) – The country singer who inspired the CB-craze of many truckers during the 70s has passed away. Advertising executive Bill Fries as known as by his stage name C.W. McCall passed away at age 93. McCall had hit country records in the 1970s about long-haul truck driving and is known for the […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tackle Football#Sociology#School Education#White Americans#American Football#Wcmh#The Ohio State University#Ohio State
WEHT/WTVW

Man with gunshot wound found by police in hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say they were in the area of Judson and Riverside when a woman approached and told them her son had been shot. The Evansville Police Department tells us the officers were unaware of the situation when she approached, and happened to be in the area on a different call. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

EPD employee now facing 12 child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At the end of March, the Evansville Police Department said one of their own employees was arrested. That employee is now facing 12 charges of child molesting, court documents show. EPD say Gregory Galka, a civilian IT worker, has been an employee with them since August last year. Police say Galka […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

NPD: Human remains found in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – On April 2, around 4:30 p.m., the Newburgh Police Department (NPD) said it found human remains. NPD says it was dispatched to the Newburgh Riverfront near the Old Lock and Dam due to the alleged discovery of human remains. Police said the remains were found in a forested area. NPD says […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Eastland Mall has an extraordinary day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eastland Mall did an extraordinary thing on April 3. The mall partnered with Autism Evansville as they hosted An Extraordinary Day for Extraordinary Kids. An Extraordinary Day for Extraordinary Kids event is held in April for Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month. The month and event celebrates kids on the autism spectrum […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indy couple reported missing in Nevada

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. — An Indianapolis couple has been missing for nearly a week with their last known location being in the Nevada desert. According to the Esmeralda Count Sheriff’s Department, Ronnie and Beverly Barker were believed to have departed on a trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tuscon, Arizona, on March 26. Somewhere along a […]
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
WEHT/WTVW

Fire strikes century-old Indiana lumber yard, hardware store

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an overnight fire heavily damaged a century-old hardware store and lumber yard that abuts a southern Indiana city’s historic downtown square. Firefighters arrived late Wednesday at the scene in Scottsburg to find heavy flames coming from the roof of the Vail True Value Lumber Co. building. Scottsburg Fire Chief […]
SCOTTSBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Delays, seating issues for Elton John fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Renovations at Gainbridge Fieldhouse left some Elton John fans still standing even as the show began Friday night. Several calls came in to FOX59 from fans who said they had waited for at least an hour to get into the show after its scheduled start time of 8 p.m. “It’s too late now, […]
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy