ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC study finds risk of heart issues after COVID-19 infection, 2nd vaccine dose

By Sam Sachs, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQ5ED_0eyJ48xc00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — For the millions of Americans that have gotten COVID-19, the health care journey isn’t over. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in a new report that the risk of cardiac complications persists following infection and recovery.

The report released April 1 paints the picture of ongoing risks and negative health outcomes that could spring up after a patient has gotten COVID-19. The report also touches on the potential risk of heart issues after receiving an mRNA vaccine for the coronavirus. The two mRNA vaccines currently available are from Pfizer and Moderna.

The report said cardiac complications, “particularly myocarditis and pericarditis,” have been tied to COVID-19 infection and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Additionally, the study by the CDC found cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which the health agency described as “a rare but serious complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection with frequent cardiac involvement.”

Study: Pregnancy nearly doubles risks of breakthrough COVID-19

Pericarditis is swelling of the thin tissue surrounding the heart while myocarditis is inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall, according to Mayo Clinic .

The study found the risk for all three cardiac conditions was increased between one and three weeks after infection or vaccination.

Male youths were the patient group with the highest level of risk for developing cardiac conditions after both vaccination and infection. For male patients 12 to 17 years old, the CDC said the risk for cardiac outcomes was highest “after the second vaccine dose” of an mRNA vaccine, but was even higher after a COVID-19 infection.

“The incidence of cardiac outcomes after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was highest for males aged 12–17 years after the second vaccine dose; however, within this demographic group, the risk for cardiac outcomes was 1.8–5.6 times as high after SARS-CoV-2 infection than after the second vaccine dose,” the CDC said. “The risk for cardiac outcomes was likewise significantly higher after SARS-CoV-2 infection than after first, second, or unspecified dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination for all other groups by sex and age.”

New mutant omicron variant XE could be most transmissible yet, WHO says

However, the CDC study specifically focuses on risks from mRNA vaccines, meaning the Johnson & Johnson shot is not included in the treatments and prevention options that may provide additional risks to patients.

Overall, the CDC noted that the study still supports the use of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the vaccines continue to prove “safe and effective.”

The data used was pulled from 40 health care systems to study the risk of cardiac complications from COVID-19 and mRNA vaccinations for COVID-19, among male and female patients across multiple age demographics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
wmar2news

Study: Patients more likely to develop diabetes after COVID-19 infection

New evidence shows that a COVID-19 infection can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes within a year. The new findings were published in The Lancet. Researchers looked at medical records of Veterans Affairs patients with coronavirus between 2020 and 2021. Experts found that people who were diagnosed with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Male And Female#Wfla#Americans#Mayo Clinic
MedicalXpress

Study finds a lower dose of COVID-19 drug is effective, and allows treatment for more patients

Many countries around the world are experiencing shortages of tocilizumab, an immunosuppressive drug that has become the standard of care for treating severe cases of COVID-19. A new study co-led by researchers at Yale and the University of British Columbia, however, finds that using a lower dose of tocilizumab than has been standard is also effective in treating severe cases, and allows up to twice as many patients to be treated. Lower dosages, they found, are also the cost-effective approach in the context of low supply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection linked to higher risk of neuropathy

Adding to a growing body of evidence that, for many, problems related to COVID-19 linger longer than the initial infection, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found that some people infected during the pandemic's early months experienced peripheral neuropathy—pain, tingling and numbness in the hands and feet—during and following their bouts with the virus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Psych Centra

Exploding Head Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Despite its dramatic name, exploding head syndrome isn’t a painful or dangerous condition, and it can be managed. Sleep disorders can be disruptive in general, but exploding head syndrome can be frightening for those who experience it. Symptoms of this condition include hearing very loud noises in your head...
MENTAL HEALTH
AHA News

New heart failure guidelines expand focus on people at risk or showing early signs

A new set of recommendations aimed at helping doctors prevent and manage heart failure expand the focus on people at risk or showing early signs of the condition. The latest guidelines from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and Heart Failure Society of America emphasize the importance of optimizing blood pressure and adhering to a healthy lifestyle to prevent the disease, along with new treatment strategies for people already showing symptoms. The recommendations published Friday in the journal Circulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Increases Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

People who have had Covid-19 are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This is the result of a study by DDZ, DZD and IQVIA, which has now been published in Diabetologia. Studies show that the human pancreas can also be a target of the SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Association Found Between Mild COVID-19 Cases and Subsequent Type 2 Diabetes

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Deleting a protein might reduce cardiovascular disease

Macrophages travel through our arteries, gobbling fat the way Pac-man gobbled ghosts. But fat-filled macrophages can narrow blood vessels and cause heart disease. Now, UConn Health researchers describe in Nature Cardiovascular Research how deleting a protein could prevent this and potentially prevent heart attacks and strokes in humans. Macrophages are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Heart Valve Disease Progression Linked to A1C Level

Among people with aortic stenosis — a form of heart valve disease in which the aortic valve narrows, and doesn’t open fully as a result — having diabetes and a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control) is linked to greater progression of aortic stenosis, according to a new article published in the journal BMC Endocrine Disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Early Menopause Raises Dementia Risk, New Study Says

Women who enter menopause before age 40 are 35% more likely to develop dementia, according to a new report. This finding is of special interest to women with diabetes because diabetes is linked to an increased risk of both premature menopause and dementia. The study, which was conducted by researchers based at Shandong University in Jinan, China, was presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022 in Chicago.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Explaining the link between diabetes, heart disease

The number of people worldwide with diabetes is rising and with diabetes comes a higher risk for heart disease. Gosia Wamil, M.D., Ph.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, explains the connection between these two serious, chronic diseases. People with Type 2 diabetes are up to four times...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Covid-19 vaccine ‘reduces infections in children’ – study

A single dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine can reduce infections among children, a new study suggests.And if a child gets Covid-19 after being vaccinated they are “likely to have a milder disease”, researchers from King’s College London and ZOE Ltd said.While the Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to ward off serious disease and death, questions have arisen over their ability to reduce the spread of infections.The latest study examined the effectiveness of a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine in children.Children aged 5 to 11 will be offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments in community clinics from 19 March 2022....
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

FOX59

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy