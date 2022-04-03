ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report: Hogs eyeing two more QB’s

By Nick Petraccione
KARK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, we discuss two quarterbacks that the Hogs are chasing on the recruiting...

www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Larry Brown Sports

Tennessee coach flips out after losing home run due to bat sticker issue

Tennessee coach Tony Vitello flipped out after his Volunteers lost a home run on Friday against Vanderbilt due to a rule that rendered one of his players’ bats illegal. Vitello had his George Brett moment during the first inning of Tennessee’s big weekend series against the Commodores. Jordan Beck was batting with two outs in the top of the first and connected for an opposite field home run off Vandy starter Chris McElvain.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Qb#Sec
KARK

Hog Hoops Report: Big roster changes for the Razorbacks

In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, we break down some big changes for the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team. Arkansas received their third five-star commitment in the form of Anthony Black, but sometimes these recruits come at a price. A few Hogs announced that they are leaving the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KARK

Hogs Outlasted by Bulldogs in Extras

No. 2 Arkansas’ bid for a series sweep came up just short as Mississippi State prevailed, 5-3, in 12 innings on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. Despite the loss, which snapped the Razorbacks’ eight-game winning streak against the Bulldogs (17-12, 4-5 SEC), Arkansas stands at 21-5 overall and 7-2 in SEC play through the first three weekends of league play.
BASEBALL
KARK

Notae’s Departure, Hogs’ Jr. High QB recruit & Mike Talks NIL Solution

Q. Our first question is about the big news of the week. J.D. Noate is leaving the Hogs’ basketball team to go pro. Dana Webb wants to know: How will Notae’s decision affect next year’s team? We have the # 2 recruiting class coming in but in the NCAA Tournament it’s been proven that 5-star rookies need teammates who’ve been to the dance before.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kait 8

#2 Diamond Hogs roll, win 13th consecutive SEC series

Another weekend series belongs to the Razorbacks. No. 2 Arkansas hammered four home runs to overpower Mississippi State, 12-5, and clinch its 13th consecutive SEC series win on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs own the league’s longest active consecutive series win streak (13) as well as the SEC’s longest consecutive home series win streak (10).
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylin Williams’ NBA decision is in

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2021-22 and in doing so established himself as a legitimate NBA prospect. On Monday, Williams announced his intention to test the NBA draft waters this summer. He will not hire an agent, however, leaving open an opportunity for him to return to Arkansas if the feedback he receives from the professional ranks is unsatisfactory. “I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball vs Mississippi State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 3 on Sunday

Arkansas baseball is looking for another sweep. The Diamond Hogs will get an opportunity to send Mississippi State back to Starkville winless when the teams get underway in Game 3 of the series on Sunday from Baum-Walker Stadium at 2 p.m. Both previous games have seen Arkansas win in blowouts. Jalen Battles’ two homers and Connor Noland’s excellent start propelled Arkansas in the first game, 8-1. In Game 2 on Saturday, the Diamond Hogs blasted four home runs and ran away, 12-5. Sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins will go for Arkansas in the finale. The two teams have played to a series sweep every regular-season...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy