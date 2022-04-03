ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hungary opposition leader admits defeat in Sunday’s election

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay admitted defeat in Sunday’s parliamentary elections...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zelensky urges Hungary’s Orban to ‘decide who you are with’ over Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has singled out Hungary’s Viktor Orban for an apparent lack of support for the embattled country which is facing a brutal onslaught by Russian forces, urging him to choose which side he is on after the EU nation declined to supply its neighbour with weapons.Mr Zelensky was speaking via video-link to EU leaders on Friday, thanking many of them for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia. “Lithuania stands for us. Latvia stands for us. Estonia stands for us. Poland stands for us. France – Emmanuel [Macron], I really believe that you...
POLITICS
KEYT

Hungary’s Orban criticized for ‘neutrality’ in Ukraine war

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought to assert Hungary’s neutrality in the war in Ukraine, even as his allies in the European Union and NATO move to assist the embattled country. Widely seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the EU, Orban has refused to supply Ukraine with military aid — the only one of Ukraine’s EU neighbors to take that stance. Orban also won’t let weapons be shipped into Ukraine across Hungary’s borders and is against putting sanctions on Russian energy. That has prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU leaders to criticize Orban. Zelenskyy told Orban in a public speech that “you have to decide for yourself who are with” in this war.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Reuters#Hungarian#Fidesz Party
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Hungary
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukrainian president urges Italy to seize mystery yacht

ROME, March 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Italy on Tuesday to seize a mystery yacht worth some $700 million that has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an address to the Italian parliament, Zelenskiy said Putin and his wealthy backers often went to Italy on...
POLITICS
CNBC

Hungarians vote on whether to give pro-Putin Prime Minister Orban a fourth term

Polls have closed in Hungary's national election on Sunday in which pro-Putin nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban was seeking a fourth consecutive term. The contest is expected to be the closest since Orban took power in 2010, thanks to Hungary's six main opposition parties putting aside their ideological differences to form a united front against his right-wing Fidesz party. Voters were electing lawmakers to the 199-seat parliament.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTAJ

Turkmenistan leader’s son wins presidential election

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan established a political dynasty Tuesday, as authorities said the son of the Central Asian country’s leader won its presidential election after an unusual vote-counting delay. Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, was the overwhelming favorite in Saturday’s election to lead the isolated, gas-rich country and succeed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

War in Ukraine is center stage at Hungary's election rallies

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Two mass rallies held by opposing political forces filled the streets of Hungary's capital on Tuesday in mutual displays of strength before the country's April 3 election, a contest that will determine whether populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban wins a fourth consecutive term.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Pre-Election Spending Could Haunt Hungary's Orban - or His Successor

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A $5.35 billion spending spree by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of an election next week has left a budget hole that may spell trouble for whoever wins, as the conflict in Ukraine adds to pressure on the public finances. With polls projecting the tightest race...
BUSINESS
AFP

Activists mobilise over Hungary election fraud fears

As Hungary's April 3 general election looms, civil society activists are gearing up to combat what they say are dirty tricks which have been normalised under nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In contrast to Western European countries, "over the last 30 years cheating at Hungarian elections has become gradually normalised, that mindset should be changed", she said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy