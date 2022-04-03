ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Stock Value Drops 2 Percent During Week Of March 28 – April 1, 2022

By Jonathan Lopez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe value of GM stock was down during the week of March 28th to April 1st, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed this week at $42.96 per share, representing a decrease of $0.69 per share, or 1.58 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value...

Motley Fool

Are Ford And GM Cars About to Get Cheaper?

Due to pandemic-related supply issues and a shortage of semiconductors, the average new car price is at an all-time high. To prevent dealers from charging desperate buyers significantly more than sticker price, GM and Ford have sent letters to dealers telling them to stop the practice. With Tesla’s direct sales...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Tesla Thrives as GM Collapses

Less than a year ago, Wall Street believed General Motors had discovered the secret to transforming the manufacturer from a fossil fuel-dependent company to one at the forefront of the electric car market. What happened?
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Aims to One-Up Rivals With a Beast of an Electric Vehicle

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report is lining up the pieces to counter and attack its rivals in the electric-vehicle market. The Detroit giant recently started production of the long-awaited Lyriq SUV/crossover, the car meant to compete with Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Model Y SUV and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report Mustang Mach-E SUV.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
Reuters

U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. U.S. car and light truck...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Former GM Manager Arrested For Taking Bribes From Parts Supplier

A former GM manager working in the automaker’s Global Purchasing and Supply Chain department has been arrested over allegations he took bribes from a parts supplier in exchange for awarding it with lucrative work contracts. The former GM manager, 46-year-old Hyoung Nam So, allegedly took roughly $3.45 million in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
gmauthority.com

GMC Hummer EV Reservations Up To 65,000 And Counting

General Motors has so far received more than 65,000 pre-orders for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV, with initial demand for the battery-electric vehicle exceeding the automaker’s expectations. As GM Authority reported previously, GM has plans to produce roughly 23,000 examples of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup this...
CARS
Reuters

U.S. auto sales slide in Q1; Toyota outsells GM

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump in first-quarter domestic sales, as the entire industry was slammed by chip shortages and disruptions to supply chains. Toyota, which in 2021 upstaged GM as the top-selling automaker in the United States, outsold the company in the first quarter...
RETAIL
nextbigfuture.com

2022 Ford US EV Sales Down and Tesla Should Pass Ford by 2024

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in February, 2022 were 2,001, which is little over half (46.5% less than) than the same month in 2021. Ford has been averaging 2000-3000 mach-e each month. Ford halted Mach-e production for a week due to chip shortages. Ford suspended production at three assembly plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico throughout the week beginning February 7 because of chip supply constraints. US production for the F-150 and Ranger pickups as well as Bronco, Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs were also affected.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM Starts Early Production Of Chevy Tracker In Argentina

General Motors began early production of the Chevy Tracker at the GM Alvear plant located in the city of Rosario, Argentina, according to sources familiar with the matter. Insiders have revealed that the automaker built the first pre-series units of the Tracker earlier this week at the Argentine complex, which has received a significant investment to build the subcompact crossover starting this year.
CARS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s five-year program for leasing in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a new analysis by the American Petroleum Institute and the National Ocean Industries Association.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gmauthority.com

New My GM Rewards Card Offers Unprecedented Value For GM Fans

As GM Authority covered earlier this year, General Motors has launched a new My GM Rewards Loyalty program for Buick, Cadillac, Chevy, and GMC customers. Notably, the new My GM Rewards card offers unprecedented value for GM fans. The new My GM Rewards card issuer is Goldman Sachs in partnership...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1; output falls as China shutdown weighs

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Saturday reported record electric vehicle deliveries for the first quarter, largely meeting analysts’ estimates, but production fell from the previous quarter as supply chain disruptions and a China plant suspension weighed. “This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China...
ECONOMY
The Detroit Free Press

Ford CEO Jim Farley gets $22,813,000 compensation package in 2021

Ford CEO Jim Farley received total compensation of $22,813,174 in 2021 for running the company, according to documents the Dearborn automaker released Friday. The ratio of the CEO's total compensation to the median of all employees' total compensation is 356 to 1.  Ford included salary and pay ratio data for its full workforce in its annual executive compensation report to the U.S....
DEARBORN, MI
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
gmauthority.com

NHTSA Reinstates Stiff Fuel Economy Penalties For Automakers

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reinstated strict fines for automakers that violate corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards. The Trump Administration in January 2021 delayed a 2016 NHTSA ruling that would double fines for automakers who did not meet certain CAFE standards, beginning with the 2019 vehicle model year. As the decision was under review for the past year, NHSTA was not able to collect fines for automakers that were in violation of these standards between 2019 and 2021.
CARS

