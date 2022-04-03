Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York

Overnight, clouds started to build in advance of our next storm system. Today's low is 43.Rain started to overspread the entire region just before daybreak on Sunday. It initially begins as snow, or a rain/snow mix for typical colder spots such as northwestern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley. A light coating to an inch is possible in these locales before a quick changeover to all rain.Rain will be ongoing throughout the day. Totals will be in the .25-.50-inch range, with isolated higher amounts, especially in Ocean County, and should end completely by 8 p.m.It will be cooler than today, with the high right around 50. Skies begin to clear out on Sunday night. The low in the city will be 40, while 30s will be common in the suburbs.

