Brooks Hearing Scheduled For Today

Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - An Indonesian court handed down a death sentence on Monday to a teacher for raping 13 girls at an Islamic school, upholding an appeal by prosecutors for the death penalty after he had initially received a sentence of life in prison. The case of teacher...
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man who allegedly assaulted and seriously injured an elderly man who was in his care is set for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 37-year-old Richard Lee Perrine III is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – George County deputies arrested a man in connection to a burglary at a home. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, April 4 at a home in the area of Boots Walters Road and Butler Lane. According to investigators, the homeowner’s security system showed a man attempting to enter […]
NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the case of Luna Champagne, a 4-month-old who died in 2017 after being taken from her parents’ home.
Champagne was removed from an Elm Street apartment “in medical distress” and died three days later at a Massachusetts hospital.
An autopsy was completed in the days after the baby’s death. Attorney General John Formella said on Tuesday that the complete autopsy report, which was received in 2021, shows the cause of death was traumatic head injuries.
The girl’s death has been ruled a homicide.
“The exact circumstances surrounding Luna Champagne’s death remain under investigation,” Formella said in a statement.
Nashua Police are asking for anyone with information about Luna’s death or who interacted with her when she was alive to call (603) 589-1665.
A Sheboygan Falls mother was charged with first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide for allegedly strangling her 8-year-old son to death and trying to drown her other 11-year-old son in the bathtub the day before.
Deputies from Rutherford and Wilson counties search for a man wanted for homicide. A cool start to what will be a mild day. Melanie Layden tells us what to expect for our work week in the First Alert forecast. Sunday morning news update from News4 Nashville. Updated: 17 hours ago.
