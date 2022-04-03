Brooks Hearing Scheduled For Today

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the case of Luna Champagne, a 4-month-old who died in 2017 after being taken from her parents’ home. Champagne was removed from an Elm Street apartment “in medical distress” and died three days later at a Massachusetts hospital. An autopsy was completed in the days after the baby’s death. Attorney General John Formella said on Tuesday that the complete autopsy report, which was received in 2021, shows the cause of death was traumatic head injuries. The girl’s death has been ruled a homicide. “The exact circumstances surrounding Luna Champagne’s death remain under investigation,” Formella said in a statement. Nashua Police are asking for anyone with information about Luna’s death or who interacted with her when she was alive to call (603) 589-1665.

NASHUA, NH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO