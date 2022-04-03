ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steven M. Sipple: Beckton's comments on Husker run game this spring raise eyebrows

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJlU4_0eyJ2yY300

Things I know, and things I think I know:

When Donovan Raiola was hired as Nebraska's offensive line coach in December, a natural question arose.

Could Raiola get his teachings and philosophies instituted quickly enough for marked improvement to occur during the 2022 season?

Steven M. Sipple: Martin's story reminder of how much injuries can impact athletes' lives

Harry Hiestand, Notre Dame's offensive line coach and a mentor of Raiola's, assures you it can happen.

"The players will get it because it's simple; it's not complicated," says Hiestand, 63, who coached Raiola in 2009 when Donovan was a reserve center for the Chicago Bears. "Donovan teaches fundamental, basic, common-sense football. All the things he teaches on that practice field every day will focus on what's important to getting blocks done.

"When you look on the field, there's not a lot of sleds and other apparatus out there. They're going to learn how to block on each other. They're going to block every play, every snap, like they're blocking in a game. When you're teaching blocking, you have to teach blocking on people, like it happens in a game. That's his focus."

According to Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton, the lone holdover from the Huskers' 2021 offensive staff, Raiola's linemen have picked up the new teachings well. At this point of spring practice — the Huskers are now in their final week — Beckton noted, "We move the ball in the run game pretty much every practice. I don't think the defense has gotten the better hand on us in the running game all spring.

"That kind of shows what we're doing up front."

Beckton said Nebraska now tries to keep its run-game package "a little more simple so the guys can actually execute versus some different looks."

We'll get a look for ourselves Saturday during the Red-White Spring Game. But Beckton's comments certainly jibe with what Hiestand has told me about Raiola's approach to coaching. Hiestand, by the way, is regarded as one of football's foremost offensive line experts. Raiola's history with Hiestand is a critical element in the Nebraska assistant's philosophies and development in the profession.

When Hiestand was Notre Dame's offensive line coach from 2012 to 2017, he hired Raiola in 2015 as a graduate assistant. Then, when Hiestand went back to the Bears in 2018, Raiola was his first call for the position of assistant offensive line coach, which Raiola held until taking the Nebraska job.

Their strong connection is why Nebraska fifth-year head coach Scott Frost sought out Hiestand for information on Raiola during the hiring process.

Hiestand's memory of his conversations with Frost shed an intriguing light on Frost's desires for his offensive line.

"After Scott interviewed Donovan, we talked and Scott mentioned a bunch of really important fundamentals that Donovan emphasized that are critical to blocking — fundamentals that most guys who were quarterbacks and head coaches generally don't pay much attention to," Hiestand said. "It's often just noise to them. But Scott understood it and appreciated some of the things that Donovan pointed out to him. I'm like, 'Man, he's pointing out things that are important to him about blocking. He's really studied this. He's thought about it.'

"Scott wants his linemen's hands inside; he doesn't want them grabbing guys. He wants leverage, pad leverage. He wants physical play. He wants them running off the ball like the lines he played behind at Nebraska."

Frost obviously felt those elements weren't happening enough under Greg Austin.

"It's going to be a little different for the linemen," Hiestand said. "It's going to take them some time as they learn the techniques. But having Scott's understanding, and of course his support, is going to mean everything as the kids go through the transition."

It seems to be going well right now, for what it's worth.

Steven M. Sipple: In learning about Whipple's system, keep tight ends foremost in thoughts

* Wait a second. Nebraska's defense hasn't gotten the upper hand against the run game all spring? If Beckton is accurate or even close to accurate — keep in mind, he's on the offensive staff — it further solidifies the notion that the Huskers' most pressing concern is the defensive line. Is there enough experience? Enough overall talent?

That's a potentially scary situation, particularly in the run-oriented Big Ten West.

* Which, by the way, is why Nebraska has made Ochaun Mathis a transfer-portal priority. The former TCU defensive end has narrowed his list to Nebraska, Texas, USC, Ole Miss and Penn State. He's scheduled to be in Lincoln for the Red-White Game.

Some folks will tell you Texas is the favorite in the race. I'll tell you this for certain: Nebraska isn't getting Mathis on its roster for fewer than six figures in name, image and likeness money.

If things work out well for Mathis in 2022, he'll have only one more collegiate season, then it's off to the NFL.

So, six figures (easily) for six months in a program? Not a bad NIL deal.

* I wouldn't be surprised at all if Nebraska tries to go to the portal for another defensive lineman besides Mathis. Seems prudent.

* I like stories like Trent Hixson's. He's had to battle for playing time throughout his Nebraska career, and he just keeps coming. He started every game at left guard in 2019 before moving into a reserve role in 2020. Then, he had just two starts at left guard last season.

This spring, as a sixth-year senior, he's established himself atop the depth chart at center.

That's perseverance, amigos.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Tennessee coach flips out after losing home run due to bat sticker issue

Tennessee coach Tony Vitello flipped out after his Volunteers lost a home run on Friday against Vanderbilt due to a rule that rendered one of his players’ bats illegal. Vitello had his George Brett moment during the first inning of Tennessee’s big weekend series against the Commodores. Jordan Beck was batting with two outs in the top of the first and connected for an opposite field home run off Vandy starter Chris McElvain.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Frost says spring has been 'fun,' though inconsistency, injuries remain part of offensive conversation

Scott Frost on Monday described the first four-plus weeks of spring ball in a critical offseason for his tenure as Nebraska's head football coach as "fun," but admitted he was less than thrilled with the way the offense performed earlier that morning. "We've got a lot better at a lot of things," Frost said. "There's still some things I'm not happy with that need to get cleaned up. That's spring ball in a nutshell. Didn't think the offense had a great day today. We just...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Raiola
Person
Scott Frost
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Missouri football adds defensive analyst Olsen

Former LSU defensive analyst Jake Olsen will join Missouri football for the 2022 season, Jake Brice of FootballScoop reported Monday. Olsen was at Northwestern State prior to LSU, as a defensive coordinator and other various defensive positions. Following his graduation at Valley State in 2012, Olsen worked as a graduate assistant there before joining the staffs of Louisiana-Monroe and Southwestern Oklahoma State. Olsen also has worked in a recruiting role and as a special teams coach. According to Brice, Olsen has emerged as a key member to MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker's staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Huskers#Bears#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame
Wyoming News

Red Report: NU 'nowhere near' QB1 announcement; Frost still mum on Fidone status; spring game format TBD

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday he's seen his group of quarterbacks make strides over the course of the spring's first 13 practices. But don't expect a formal announcement about Texas transfer Casey Thompson — or anybody else for that matter — winning the starting job any time soon. Asked about a timeline for anointing a starter, Frost said, "The timetable is whenever it's clear to us and to everybody....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

NU looking to add two recruiting staff positions under new lead-man Vince Guinta

Nebraska's recruiting department is in the process of adding a pair of key positions under new senior director of player personnel and recruiting Vince Guinta. NU has openings listed for a director of recruiting operations and a director of on-campus recruiting. Guinta arrived on campus to lead NU's recruiting department in February after a two-year stint at Baylor and worked at Nebraska previously under Bill Callahan in the mid-2000s. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Will Wyoming Cowboys success stories like Logan Wilson's continue in transfer portal era?

LARAMIE – Logan Wilson watched from the top of the mountain as Chad Muma and Garrett Crall made their way up the path less traveled. Wilson, whose only FBS scholarship came from Wyoming when he was a lightly recruited safety prospect at Natrona County High School, was the starting middle linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl this year. “That was just surreal,” Wilson reflected during a conversation...
NFL
Wyoming News

Life in the Red:

First impression of Nebraska junior Anthony Grant? He looks like he was put on Earth to be a running back. At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he has excellent size. He's a powerful runner who also can juke defenders. He was asked Monday if he ever considered playing another position. ...
FOOTBALL
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: Graham Mertz had a wake-up call. But it came before Wisconsin pursued Caleb Williams

There was a lot to like about what was coming out of Graham Mertz’s mouth on Monday morning. Seeing is better than hearing, at least in terms of a quarterback’s development, and we’ll have to wait another five months before we begin to learn whether Mertz has made any progress toward being the great player he wants to be for the University of Wisconsin football team. But what Mertz said during his first session with the media since the 2021 season ended back in late...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy