Mike Krzyzewski Perfectly Summed up the Magic of March Madness After Epic Final Four Matchup Between Duke and North Carolina

By Andrew Kulha
 1 day ago
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis has gone head-to-head with Duke’s legendary basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski, three times this season. He’s 2-1 against Krzyzewski, and those two wins will go down in history. Davis’ Tar Heels are fresh off a Final Four victory over their arch-rivals, and...

www.sportscasting.com

Related
On3.com

Mike Krzyzewski addresses what Hubert Davis has done in first year as UNC's head coach

When Roy Williams retired as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels a year ago, many probably wouldn’t have predicted UNC would make a run to the Final Four the next season. But that is exactly what first-year UNC head coach Hubert Davis has done. Davis and the Tar Heels will match up against the Duke Blue Devils and Mike Krzyzewski in the Final Four on Saturday night.
State
North Carolina State
Hutch Post

🏀 Tar Heels beat Duke in Final Four matchup, 81-77

NEW ORLEANS, La—In a titanic third rivalry battle, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils. And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.North Carolina outlasted Duke 81-77 in Saturday night's Final Four after shooting 50% and making 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in an iron-willed performance, one that ultimately ended the Hall of Fame career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.And after a series of postgame interviews, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis were practically skipping off the court for the locker room.Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.The question entering Saturday night's game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look. The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with a win in Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke.In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot, foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. And they kept the pressure on Duke every time down the court, particularly Love with 22 points after the break.
Person
Tracy Wolfson
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Caleb Love
defpen

2022 Final Four Recap: Duke vs. North Carolina

The game everyone was waiting to see, the game that got all the attention leading into 2022 Final Four week is finally here on Saturday night. We previewed the game here at DefPen this week as did just about everyone with eyes on college basketball. The stories and build-up were warranted, especially coming off the heels of the shocking upset North Carolina pulled on Duke last month in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Coach K’s final home game. It’s the first time the schools are meeting in the NCAA Tournament and it’s in the Final Four. The storylines were writing themselves at the Final Four being labeled the Blue Blood Final Four and Kansas already having moved on to the championship game on Monday.
CBS Sports

WATCH: North Carolina fans storm court at Dean Smith Center after 2022 Final Four win over Duke

The celebration among North Carolina fans who were in New Orleans for UNC's 81-77 victory over Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night figures to continue right up until the Tar Heels play Kansas in the national title game on Monday. But thousands of UNC fans who couldn't make the trip to the Big Easy found a way to gather together and celebrate what will go down as one of college basketball's all-time great games.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

