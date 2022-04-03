ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Seven days to celebrate your library

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NK8H9_0eyJ2n5I00

Each year, since 1958, the nation has celebrated libraries for a full week in April. This year is no exception. National Library Week will be April 3-9. All types of libraries participate in this yearly event to elevate libraries in the national consciousness.

In 1954, research showed that Americans were spending more on radios, televisions and musical instruments than they were on books so the American Library Association, in collaboration with American Book Publishers, formed a nonprofit group to encourage reading.

On the Monday of National Library Week, the State of America's Libraries Report is released each year. The facts enclosed in this report would include the number of libraries in the United States, (116,867), as well as the 25 largest libraries in the nation, four of which are right here in Texas. Also of note is that New York Public Library has the largest collection, surpassing 25 million library resources.

Tuesday, all library staff are recognized. National Library Workers Day highlights the hard work of all library workers. If you are interested in celebrating your favorite library worker, you can nominate a stellar library worker on the National Library Workers Day website.

Wednesday is National Library Outreach Day. According to the ALA website, “National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day) celebrates library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are. Whether it's a bookmobile stop at the local elementary school, services provided to community homes, or library pop-ups at community gatherings, these services are essential to the community.”

Last but not least, is Take Action for Libraries Day on Thursday. This is the day that you might call your elected officials to continue to fund local libraries, to pursue robust federal funding, and to spread the word about how libraries have helped you and your community.

April also marks School Library Month. Each child who attended public schools will have experienced their school library at some point during their tenure. For some children and families, the school library is their first experience with the American concept of a lending library.

While some children devour reading materials and would like to live amongst the books, other children are not as interested or even reluctant to read for a variety of reasons. School librarians encourage children to pursue their intellectual interests while acquiring the skills to make informed decisions as they grow up.

Research shows the highest achieving students attend schools with well-staffed and well-funded school libraries, according to the American Educational Research Association.

Mentioned above are school libraries and public libraries, but there are also other types of libraries represented in that 116,000 in the United States. First, and foremost, there are 3,000-plus academic libraries that house the information produced by scholars all over the world that aid and assist academics to create original research.

There are also over 5,000 specialized libraries that are in corporate offices, medical research facilities, law schools and seminaries. The next group of libraries are state, government or armed forces libraries, and there are just over 1,100 of those. The closest is the Dyess Library here in Abilene.

Each state has a state library to chronicle its history, but our nation's capital has the biggest library of all. “According to the Library of Congress fascinating facts, The Library of Congress is the largest library in the world, with more than 167 million items on approximately 838 miles of bookshelves, which would span roughly the distance from The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., to Cape Canaveral, Florida.”

Also, might we recommend the following titles for you to read? “Library: an Unquiet History” by Matthew Battles, “The Inside-Outside Book of Libraries” by Roxie Munro and Julie Cummings as well as “This Book is Overdue!: How Librarians and Cybrarians Can Save Us All” by Marilyn Johnson.

For National Library Week, this year’s motto is “connect with your library.” So, we hope to see you at of our locations and that you will consider participating in the other events that mark ways to celebrate your library and its staff.

Community Policy