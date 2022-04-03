ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-03 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties Breezy to Strong Winds Monday with Patchy Blowing Dust A potent area of low pressure moving into...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
County
Mineral County, NV
City
Carson City, NV
County
Lyon County, NV
City
Schurz, NV
County
Douglas County, NV
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind prone locations may see gusts up to 70 mph with localized gusts exceeding 120 mph along the Sierra crest. Wave heights 2 to 5 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Mono County, Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and fences could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles could be blown over. Expect hazardous conditions for recreational boating activity on Lake Tahoe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind speeds are anticipated along the US-395/I-580 corridor. Anticipate potential travel restrictions for high profile vehicles and check with NDOT/CalTrans for the latest information..
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Topaz Lake#Walker Lake#County Line#Greater Lake Tahoe Area
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds have subsided allowing the high wind warning to be downgraded to an advisory.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Telma, Waterville, Leavenworth, Dryden, Mansfield, Palisades, Plain, Cashmere, Chelan, Winton, Peshastin, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3500 FT * WHAT...Snow for elevations above 3500 ft. Additional snow accumulations up to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Lookout Pass and Dobson Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northeast Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coolin, Porthill, Eastport, Sandpoint, Elk, Colville, Arden, Newman Lake, Bonners Ferry, Chewelah, Clayton, Rathdrum, Newport, Orin, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Naples, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell BLOWING DUST HEALTH ALERT IN EFFECT FOR THE POWDER RIVER BASIN OF NORTHEASTERN WYOMING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division. * WHAT...Northwesterly winds will increase later tonight behind the passage of a cold front. The strongest winds are expected to be during the daytime hours Tuesday through the daytime hours on Wednesday. Sustained winds of 30 to 45 mph, with some gusts to around 70 mph can be expected through much of the period. * WHERE...Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 AM Tuesday morning to 8 PM Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...The strong winds will create blowing dust. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS The Wyoming Air Quality Division recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the air quality division also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to the poor air quality conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Idaho Palouse HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Pomeroy, Cheney, Ephrata, Wilbur, Winchester, Ralston, Moscow, Othello, Uniontown, Odessa, Moses Lake, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Spokane, Creston, Grand Coulee, Tekoa, Electric City, La Crosse, Clarkston Heights, Lamona, Harrington, Davenport, Potlatch, Clarkston, Plummer, Genesee, Stratford, Oakesdale, Pullman, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Lemhi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lemhi The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northern Lemhi County in east central Idaho Southeastern Ravalli County in west central Montana * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 445 PM MDT, a dangerous area of intense snow was located 10 miles north of Gibbonsville, or 36 miles north of Salmon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 8. Locations impacted include Lost Trail Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy