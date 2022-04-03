Henry J. Arnold, Jr. (1929-2022)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty J. (Courtney) Oliverio, 87, of Anmoore, passed away Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, in the United Hospital Center with her son Gerry and her granddaughter Mary by her side. She was born in Brownton on May 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Orvie D. and Violet J. (Lipscomb) Courtney.On February 8, 1969, she married Dominick Oliverio, who preceded her in death on June 4, 2008.She is survived by two sons, Russ Shreves and his wife Joyce of Wichita, KS; and Gerry Shreves of Clarksburg; 3 grandchildren, Mary Adkins and her husband Aaron; Micky, and Amanda LeFeber and her husband Steven; great-grandchildren, Abby, Dominick, Haley, Blake, Tyler and Madison; great-great-grandchildren, Braxton, Douglas III, Octavia, and Dylan; her sister-in-law, Barbara Courtney of Clarksburg; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas D. Courtney, a sister, Shelby Miller; a half-brother, Denzil Courtney; and 2 half-sisters, Ruth Morgan and Reva Cottrill; and a great-grandson, Douglas Ryan, Jr.Betty was a graduate of R-W High School, Class of 1953. She had worked at Westinghouse and Minard’s, but her greatest joy was making a home for her family.She had previously attended the Upper Room Church and was a member of the Wednesday Morning Prayer Warriors. She attended Christian Assembly in Nutter Fort, and church activities were always a big part of her life. Condolences to the Oliverio/Shreves Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday evening from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with Pastor Fred Aves presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

