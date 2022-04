Gunfire erupted at a Dallas, Texas, rap concert Sunday, leaving one dead and at least 11 others wounded. Dallas police responded at approximately 12:13 a.m. to a call about shots fired at an event billed as a trail ride and concert located at 5050 Cleveland Road. Officers located Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO