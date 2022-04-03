ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Why should your kids take a screen break this spring?

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wtq5_0eyJ0cIt00

UATH ( ABC4 ) – With spring just around the corner, it’s important for parents to take their children’s health into consideration. The surge of warm weather is a great time to break kids away from screens and encourage them to get moving.

Gina Robinson, MD, pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s stresses that kids over the age of two should only have two hours or less of screen time a day, especially with childhood obesity on the rise.

How is the pandemic influencing autism?

“One of the big trends that I noticed during the pandemic was a lot of the weight, the growth charts, changed drastically and that is partially because people were inside. They weren’t able to do their sports and their normal activities,” explained Robinson.

Robinson reminds us that once kids get moving they tend to want to stay active, as a body in motion tends to stay in motion. The springtime is a great excuse to break out scooters, bikes, and skateboards–just make sure your child wears a helmet.

Additionally, the Beehive state offers an array of hiking opportunities and other outdoor sports, like mountain biking and rock climbing. This spring could be a great time to take up a new family hobby.

Joe Ingles announces Chip cookie for autism awareness

Research suggests that spending time in nature could reduce stress, as well.

“Feeling the sun just makes you feel better. Vitamin D we all know is important and having sunlight helps us to produce our own natural vitamin D supply,” said Dr. Robinson. “I always feel better when I’m getting some fresh air. I think it makes you feel energized. It makes you feel alive. It makes you feel motivated.”

Robinson advises making an activity schedule with your children this spring and sticking to it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

One dead, four hospitalized after rollover crash in Box Elder Co.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A rollover crash in Box Elder County left one dead and four others hospitalized on Friday, April 1. At around 10:39 p.m. Friday night, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with assisting agencies, responded to East Promontory Rd. on a report of a single vehicle rollover crash. There were […]
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
KARE 11

Tips for keeping kids busy and entertained during Spring Break

MINNEAPOLIS — For many families across the Twin Cities metro, Spring Break is coming up on the calendar and keeping children busy and entertained during that time can be a challenge for parents and caregivers. To help with the challenges of having the kids home during Spring Break, childcare...
KIDS
TODAY.com

Home for spring break? These 6 fun toys can keep kids busy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ingles
shefinds

The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin D#Outdoor Sports#Uath#Beehive
shefinds

Two Bad Habits That Are Slowly Clogging Your Arteries Over Time, According To A Cardiologist

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States? Heart disease is a term used to refer to multiple heart conditions. The most common one is Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), which is a disease that involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries. When the arteries are blocked, it affects the ability of the blood to effectively pump from the heart to the rest of the body. CAD symptoms can range from things like shortness of breath to heart attack, so taking preventative measures ahead of time to reduce your risk is key. We asked Dr. Jahandar R. Saleh, a Nuclear & Interventional Cardiologist and Chief of Staff at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital & Medical Center, what bad habit you could be doing everyday that could raise your risk of clogged arteries, and how to lead a lifestyle that keeps your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Exploding Head Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Despite its dramatic name, exploding head syndrome isn’t a painful or dangerous condition, and it can be managed. Sleep disorders can be disruptive in general, but exploding head syndrome can be frightening for those who experience it. Symptoms of this condition include hearing very loud noises in your head...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Mother claims doctors repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease and said she was perfectly healthy, now the baby has just a 50% chance of survival

Mother claims doctors and medical personnel repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease despite her filming horrific seizures the infant suffered. Now, the mom says her baby daughter has just a 50% chance of survival. The mom also said that her daughter was given a different diagnosis every time they went to the hospital. The doctors told the mother that her daughter was perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, the baby was finally diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of disease.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Hiking
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC4

UPDATE: Victim of fatal auto-ped crash identified

UPDATE: 4/3/22 2:45 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – SLCPD has released the identity of the man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on Saturday. The victim in this case has been identified as 65-year-old Martin Minteer. SLCPD reports that the driver remains cooperative with the investigation. No further information is available. UPDATE: 4/3/22 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy