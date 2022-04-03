ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Wheels & Walk Festival builds community along the MCT trails

By Andrew Malo
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lLIj_0eyJ0MNN00
Families, government officials and more participated in the inaugural Wheels & Walk Festival Saturday in Edwardsville. The festival was hosted by the city's Campus to Community Committee.  (Andrew Malo | For the Intelligencer)

Edwardsville's Campus to Community Committee hosted the inaugural Wheels & Walk Festival on Saturday.

Bikers, skateboarders, rollerbladers, walkers and more departed from the SIUE Technology and Management Center parking lot and proceeded on the Madison County Transit (MCT) trail system to Ironworks, which is home to Sugarfire Smoke House, Global Brew Tap House & Lounge, Chicken Salad Chick, Just Right Eating Edwardsville and Waxing the City.

Registration for the event was free, but donations were encouraged to give to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry or the Cougar Cupboard Food Pantry. The first 200 participants to donate were given a $5 food voucher to be used at Ironworks.

The Campus to Community Committee is a volunteer group of Edwardsville community members and SIUE campus members that aim to build relationships between the university and the city.

"Edwardsville offers a lot to the students of SIUE and SIUE offers a lot to Edwardsville. With this event, we are building that relationship by showing how easy it is to access things that Edwardsville has to offer from campus," said Campus to Community Committee Chairperson Chad Verbais. "The SIUE campus is really beautiful and has a lot to offer students, so students sometimes struggle to find a reason to get off campus and join the community."

Verbais works at SIUE as Assistant Director of Supplemental Education and, has been a member of the community of Edwardsville for 15 years.

Students that participated and volunteered in the event echoed the desire to build community between SIUE and Edwardsville.

"I love getting outdoors and helping local businesses," said SIUE economics major Amanda Wayman. She recruited five of her friends, nicknamed the "Raiders" after the Colgate Raiders basketball team, to walk with her.

"It's very important for students to get out in the community. Not only because Edwardsville is a great place to live, but to network with local organizations," said SIUE Student Body President Hailee O'Dell.

Mayor Art Risavy walked to support the festival, too.

"The university is a great resource for our city and so many of our city employees come from SIUE," he said. "Events like this encourage collaboration. Plus, it's great to celebrate together at Global Brew afterward."

Families with small children, teenagers and many others came out to enjoy the beautiful spring day.

"My dad works at SIUE and told me about this event. I love to run and it's a great day for it," said Joey Cavanaugh, a freshman at Alton High School.

"I like to ride my bike and find ways to stay active," said Wayne Chambers from Florissant, Mo.

He often comes to the Madison County Trails to ride his bike. He wore a bright green shirt that said "I'm Wayne" on the front and "Wayne's 80th Birthday Ride" on the back.

"This shirt was from my 80th birthday last year. I love to ride on the MCT trails so we came out here for our ride,” said Chambers.

The event concluded at Ironworks with outdoor games, live music by Matt Taul, plus food and drinks.

