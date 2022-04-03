Softball: High-scoring Astoria wins seventh in a row

Astoria continues to set the pace in 4A softball, as the Lady Fishermen scored another easy nonleague win Saturday afternoon, 12-1 at Gladstone.

Astoria pitcher Maddie Wilkin tossed a four-hitter, while her team pounded out 14 hits, including three for extra bases. Fionna Duryea led the offensive attack with four hits, including a double and a triple, while Wilkin struck out 13 batters with no walks.

The Lady Fish are seventh in the latest OSAA rankings, but Astoria is currently the highest-scoring team at the 4A level, and only one team in the state (6A Gresham, with 128 runs over nine games) has scored more runs than Astoria's 126, also through nine games.

Astoria will be the team to beat when Cowapa League play begins this week. The Fishermen (7-2) host Tillamook (4-6) Tuesday.

Scio 13, Warrenton 3

Warrenton's Avyree Miethe had a double and a home run, but Scio pounded out 16 hits in a 13-3 win over the Warriors in a nonleague softball game Friday at Warrenton.

Scio's Taryn Ramsay had a double, Kylee Baumgartner added a triple, and freshman Myleigh Cooper belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the No. 3-ranked Loggers, now 7-1.

Cooper also pitched a complete game, allowing four hits with 19 strikeouts with no walks.