ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Softball: High-scoring Astoria wins seventh in a row

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 1 day ago

Astoria continues to set the pace in 4A softball, as the Lady Fishermen scored another easy nonleague win Saturday afternoon, 12-1 at Gladstone.

Astoria pitcher Maddie Wilkin tossed a four-hitter, while her team pounded out 14 hits, including three for extra bases. Fionna Duryea led the offensive attack with four hits, including a double and a triple, while Wilkin struck out 13 batters with no walks.

The Lady Fish are seventh in the latest OSAA rankings, but Astoria is currently the highest-scoring team at the 4A level, and only one team in the state (6A Gresham, with 128 runs over nine games) has scored more runs than Astoria's 126, also through nine games.

Astoria will be the team to beat when Cowapa League play begins this week. The Fishermen (7-2) host Tillamook (4-6) Tuesday.

Scio 13, Warrenton 3

Warrenton's Avyree Miethe had a double and a home run, but Scio pounded out 16 hits in a 13-3 win over the Warriors in a nonleague softball game Friday at Warrenton.

Scio's Taryn Ramsay had a double, Kylee Baumgartner added a triple, and freshman Myleigh Cooper belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the No. 3-ranked Loggers, now 7-1.

Cooper also pitched a complete game, allowing four hits with 19 strikeouts with no walks.

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

SES softball opens season with sweep of Smoky Valley

The Southeast of Saline softball team began their season with a bang, sweeping the Smoky Valley Vikings with wins of 4-1 and 6-0. The Lady Trojans never trailed in either game thanks to dominant pitching from Brenna Baird and Lexi Jacobson, who combined to toss 14 innings of six-hit one-run ball, striking out 15 while walking just three.
SALINA, KS
Centre Daily

Bellefonte softball grabs Opening Day victory with 11-1 victory over Penns Valley

Bellefonte and Penns Valley each had their first few games rained out and were raring to go on Monday under cloudy skies. The Lady Raiders won 11-1 in a cold, windy five-inning affair at O’Leary Field. Just as the wind blew, Bellefonte starting pitcher Josselyn Nau blew past the Lady Rams’ batters. She pitched five innings, striking out six batters, allowing just one run on two hits. Nau had a no-hitter through three innings, prior to Penns Valley’s Scotty Dinges reaching base on a single into center field.
BELLEFONTE, PA
The Daily Astorian

Girls golf: Valiants win league invitational

Valley Catholic racked up 193 points to win a Cowapa League girls golf invitational last week, hosted by the Valiants at Meriwether Golf Course. The scoring was based on points with modified Stableford scoring. Astoria finished second behind the Valiants with 136 points, followed by Seaside (68). Banks and Tillamook...
SEASIDE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Astoria, OR
City
Scio, OR
Astoria, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Warrenton, OR
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Gladstone, OR
Chronicle

Warriors Big Fifth Innings Spells Victory Over Tigers

Centralia Pitching — Baumel 4.1 IP, 1 K, 8 H, 5 ER; Highlights — Orr 3-4, 2 R; Luis 2-4, RBI, R. Rochester Pitching — Escott 7 IP, 6 K, 4 ER, 10 H; Highlights — Demers 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Escott 1-3, 2 RBI, Demers HR.
The Daily Astorian

Baseball: Warriors cut down Scio, 11-4

The Warrenton Warriors were holding a narrow 3-2 lead over Scio through four-and-a-half innings Friday at Huddleston Field, when the Warriors caught a little 6 o'clock lightning from their offense, resulting in an eventual 11-4 win. The Loggers were one strike away from holding Warrenton scoreless in the bottom of...
WARRENTON, OR
extrainningsoftball.com

The Terrific Ten: Top Performances in College Softball from April 1st

The Terrific Ten has you covered on all the best highlights from all the action across college softball on Friday!. Maddie Penta had another quality outing in the circle and the Auburn Tigers took the win in game one of their series hosting Florida. Penta went 6.1 innings in the circle, giving up five hits and one run and striking out six Gator batters. Shelby Lowe closed the game with two strikeouts to finish off the win, yet another stellar day in the circle for the Tiger bullpen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Daily Astorian

Baseball: La Grande defeats Seaside, Astoria

After defeating Seaside 12-1 a day earlier, the La Grande baseball team concluded its weekend on the North Coast with a 17-0 victory over Astoria, Saturday afternoon at Tapiola Park. The fourth-ranked Tigers had three doubles and a home run Friday against the Gulls at Broadway Field, then out-hit the...
ASTORIA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady Fishermen#Osaa#Cowapa League#Warriors#Nonleague#Loggers
The Daily Astorian

Senior Spotlight: Zander Moha

Sports: Cross country (district champion), basketball (all-league), track. Favorite sports moment: Winning cross country district championship (finishing first in the 2021 race in 16 minutes, 25 seconds). Where you see yourself in five years: Done with my bachelor's degree and establishing a business career. Favorite road trips: Driving to Eugene...
WARRENTON, OR
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
125
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy