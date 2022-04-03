ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Arlo Parks announces 2022 headline North American tour

By Will Lavin
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArlo Parks has announced a 2022 North American tour which is set to kick off later this fall – you can buy tickets here. The singer-songwriter, who is currently supporting Clairo on her US tour, will follow two Canadian shows she has opening for Florence + The Machine with a run...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Tribute Tour

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are back with She & Him. This time, they’re embarking on a tour called Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson. Presumably that means a lot of Beach Boys, but the tour is also billed as featuring songs from across the She & Him catalog, making it the first time they’ve done a non-Christmas-music tour since 2013.
MUSIC
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Pitchfork

Mitski Postpones Concerts Due to “Positive COVID Test in the Mitski Touring Party”

Mitski is postponing concerts due to “a positive Covid test in the Mitski touring party,” she tweeted. Shows in Boston, New York, and Philadelphia are going to be rescheduled for later dates that will get announced soon. In addition, a concert at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. is being pushed from March 26 to March 28. (She’ll still play a sold out show at the venue on March 27.)
BOSTON, NY
American Songwriter

The World of Paul McCartney: The Beatles, ‘McCartney III,’ Net Worth and More

Paul McCartney had been a busy man as of late. In the past few months he has promoted his new memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to Present, inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, released a new mini-documentary, McCartney/333, was featured in the Peter Jackson documentary, The Beatles Get Back, promoted his McCartney III album and is headed out on a 13-city Got Back Tour, which will run from April through June 2022.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Flight diverts three times in one journey

A US flight appears to have been diverted three times in just one journey.Delta Air Lines flight 760 from Salt Lake City, Utah, set off on 31 March bound for Washington Ronald Reagan airport (DCA), but the usually 3hr 30m flight made several unexpected stops.The first diversion was an emergency landing in Denver, Colorado, after the cockpit window “spontaneously” shattered 30,000 feet in the air.Images of the cracked windshield posted online showed dozens of fractures but the glass remained intact enough for the plane to land safely.Rachel Wright, one of 198 passengers on board, said “everything seemed normal” before their...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NJ.com

Olivia Rodrigo Sour Tour 2022: How to buy tickets, schedule, dates

It’s off to the road for budding pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo after the Grammys. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter is set to perform at over 40 concerts on her “Sour Tour.”. “Sour,” which is named after Rodrigo’s best-selling debut album, will be her first world tour. Here’s everything...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Arlo Parks
9&10 News

Sheryl Crow Joins Cherry Festival Line-Up

The National Cherry Festival will be kicking off their opening weekend with a performance by nine-time Grammy Award winner, Sheryl Crow. She will perform on Saturday, July 2 on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “”All We Want To Do, is have...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Sam Outlaw, Valerie June and More

Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana, folk and everything in between. In every list, you'll find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Sam Outlaw. "Lonely Man" Jonah Tolchin. "Black...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fisherman Ice Spears Massive Pike, Then Spears Through His Buddy’s Pop-Up Shelter

This fisherman killed two birds with one stone…if one of those stones was his buddy’s pop-up shelter. Recently, Montana ice fisherman Sam Lungren and his friends went out on the ice to see if they could spear a pike or two. With a seven-prong spear in hand, they waited patiently for a narrow-faced fish to swim past their rectangular hole and take advantage of their live sucker minnow decoy.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#Atlanta#Milwaukee#San Francisco#North American#Canadian#Qc#Budweiser Stage#Franklin Music Hall#Roadrunner#Ma 16#The Majestic Theatre#Agora Theatre#Riviera Theatre#Il 20#The Pabst Theater#Rockwell#The Complex
NME

Watch Kehlani bring out security guard to sing during Dreamville set

Kehlani was so impressed by a security guard’s singing backstage at this weekend’s Dreamville Festival that she brought him out to perform during her set. Kicking off yesterday (April 2), J. Cole’s second annual festival is currently taking place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. The two-day event ends later tonight (April 3).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NME

Unearthed footage shows 11-year-old Prince arguing for better pay for teachers

Newly unearthed footage of Prince arguing for better pay for teachers when he was 11 years old has made its way onto the internet – watch it below. The rare footage – filmed in 1970 – was discovered in the archive room of Minneapolis television station WCCO by production manager Matt Liddy, who was searching the archives in order to place the teacher’s strike that took place in the same earlier this year into better context.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy