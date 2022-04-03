Baseball: Fifty-one straight league wins for Knappa

The Knappa baseball team had just one win with three losses in its four pre-season games, but the Loggers showed they will be just fine in league play, where Knappa has not lost a game in nearly five years.

The Loggers opened the Northwest League season last week with three victories over the Portland Christian Royals.

Knappa won the first game by forfeit, then swept a pair of games Friday in Portland, 14-3 and 10-0.

Heavily favored to sweep their league schedule for the fourth straight season, the Loggers extended their win streak in league play to 51 consecutive victories. Knappa has not suffered a loss in league since April 18, 2017 (2-1, at Nestucca), with a league record of 130 wins and just three losses in league play since 2013.

Knappa (4-3) plays three games vs. Gaston (0-3) this week.