ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hey, Hey, It’s Micky Dolenz!

By Connor McKnight
wgnradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Dale talks with Micky Dolenz, the only surviving member of The Monkees,...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
TMZ.com

Phil Collins & Genesis's Last Show Ever, No Solo Songs Of His

Phil Collins appears to have performed live for the final time in his career -- alongside his band Genesis, no less -- but if true ... his solo career wasn't really acknowledged at all. The legendary rocker/drummer took to the stage Saturday night in London at the O2 Arena, where...
MUSIC
Dallas Observer

Judas Priest and Queensryche Left Irving Up in Smoke on Friday

Queensryche and Judas Priest got straight to the point when they hit the stage at Irving's Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Friday. Normally bands like to thank the city, make a small intro and crack a joke, but this was not the case with Judas Priest. They sprinkled their thanks between song build ups.
IRVING, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micky Dolenz
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (4/1/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Paul Cauthen, Molly Tuttle, Colby Acuff, Triston Marez with Jenna Paulette, Willie Nelson, Jason Boland, Kody West, Caitlyn Smith, Thomas Rhett with Riley Green, Jason Aldean, Lyle Lovett, Buddy Brown and more. Turn it up,...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Taylor Hawkins’ Classic Rock Influences: In His Own Words

Even as he became a superstar member of a famous rock band, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins remained a passionate fan of the groups that came before him. Never modest when discussing his influences, the drummer regularly heaped praise on Rush, Genesis and the Police - bands that just happened to employ some of the greatest drummers in rock history: Neil Peart, Phil Collins and Stewart Copeland, respectively.
MUSIC
Variety

Stewart Copeland Celebrates Fellow Drumming Great Taylor Hawkins: ‘We’re Talking Charlie Watts Sublime Here’

Click here to read the full article. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died March 25 at age 50, took every opportunity to salute his musical heroes, the most frequently name-checked of whom were Rush’s Neil Peart, Queen’s Roger Taylor and the Police’s Stewart Copeland. Hawkins, Dave Grohl and their Foo Fighters bandmates loved nothing more than to jam with their idols, whether it be in front of 80,000 people at a London soccer stadium or in front of friends-and-family audiences at the band’s cozy Studio 606 in Los Angeles. Copeland, 69, experienced that fun firsthand on a number of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkees
FMX 94.5

Joey Jordison Left Out of 2022 Grammy ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

There are almost always some head-scratching omissions from the "In Memoriam" segment at the Grammys, and this year saw the omissions of longtime Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues among others. Jordison was...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Sentiments About Grammy Loss

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH didn't take home the Grammy for Best Rock Song at the awards ceremony last night (April 3), but he's not feeling down about it. The rocker shared his sentiments about the loss in a post on Twitter, noting how grateful he feels to have been nominated at all.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Gin Blossoms Reflect on 30 ‘Miserable’ Years

They say that time flies when you’re having fun, but that may be an understatement for alternative rock band Gin Blossoms. Composed of Robin Wilson (lead vocals & guitar), Jesse Valenzuela (vocals & guitar), Scott Johnson (guitar), and Bill Leen (bass), the Gin Blossoms have made the most of the past three decades.
ROCK MUSIC
TODAY.com

Wolfgang Van Halen brings mom Valerie Bertinelli to the Grammy Awards

Wolfgang Van Halen didn’t walk away from the 64th Grammy Awards a winner, but he felt like one from the moment he stepped on the red carpet with mom Valerie Bertinelli. The 31-year-old, who also had girlfriend Andraia Allsop by his side at Sunday night’s ceremony, celebrated his good fortune on Instagram after the show.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy