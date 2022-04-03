Hey, Hey, It’s Micky Dolenz!

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
Phil Collins appears to have performed live for the final time in his career -- alongside his band Genesis, no less -- but if true ... his solo career wasn't really acknowledged at all. The legendary rocker/drummer took to the stage Saturday night in London at the O2 Arena, where...
Queensryche and Judas Priest got straight to the point when they hit the stage at Irving's Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Friday. Normally bands like to thank the city, make a small intro and crack a joke, but this was not the case with Judas Priest. They sprinkled their thanks between song build ups.
This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Paul Cauthen, Molly Tuttle, Colby Acuff, Triston Marez with Jenna Paulette, Willie Nelson, Jason Boland, Kody West, Caitlyn Smith, Thomas Rhett with Riley Green, Jason Aldean, Lyle Lovett, Buddy Brown and more. Turn it up,...
Even as he became a superstar member of a famous rock band, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins remained a passionate fan of the groups that came before him. Never modest when discussing his influences, the drummer regularly heaped praise on Rush, Genesis and the Police - bands that just happened to employ some of the greatest drummers in rock history: Neil Peart, Phil Collins and Stewart Copeland, respectively.
Click here to read the full article. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died March 25 at age 50, took every opportunity to salute his musical heroes, the most frequently name-checked of whom were Rush’s Neil Peart, Queen’s Roger Taylor and the Police’s Stewart Copeland.
Hawkins, Dave Grohl and their Foo Fighters bandmates loved nothing more than to jam with their idols, whether it be in front of 80,000 people at a London soccer stadium or in front of friends-and-family audiences at the band’s cozy Studio 606 in Los Angeles. Copeland, 69, experienced that fun firsthand on a number of...
The Get Back documentary offered an intimate fly-on-the-wall perspective of the sessions that led to the Beatles’ Let It Be album. Now, music fans can get an even closer look thanks to Get Back to Let It Be, a new exhibit continuing through March 2023 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
There are almost always some head-scratching omissions from the "In Memoriam" segment at the Grammys, and this year saw the omissions of longtime Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues among others. Jordison was...
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH didn't take home the Grammy for Best Rock Song at the awards ceremony last night (April 3), but he's not feeling down about it. The rocker shared his sentiments about the loss in a post on Twitter, noting how grateful he feels to have been nominated at all.
An array of classic rockers were among the early winners at the 64th annual Grammy Awards during a pre-telecast ceremony – dubbed the “Premiere Ceremony” – which took place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Foo Fighters won the biggest rock awards, beating out the...
They say that time flies when you’re having fun, but that may be an understatement for alternative rock band Gin Blossoms. Composed of Robin Wilson (lead vocals & guitar), Jesse Valenzuela (vocals & guitar), Scott Johnson (guitar), and Bill Leen (bass), the Gin Blossoms have made the most of the past three decades.
Wolfgang Van Halen didn’t walk away from the 64th Grammy Awards a winner, but he felt like one from the moment he stepped on the red carpet with mom Valerie Bertinelli. The 31-year-old, who also had girlfriend Andraia Allsop by his side at Sunday night’s ceremony, celebrated his good fortune on Instagram after the show.
