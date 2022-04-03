Lol! More like having multiple first rounders come of age. Was not the coach......

Senate Democrats, backed by three GOP senators, voted on Monday night to break a deadlock on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination, paving the way for her to be confirmed by the end of the week. Senators voted 53-47 to formally discharge Jackson’s nomination to the full Senate....
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged. "You saw what happened...
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range. The grisly images of battered...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia. During the pre-recorded message that aired on the show Sunday, he likened the invasion to a deadly silence...
LVIV, Ukraine, April 5 (Reuters) - The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders. Russian forces withdrew from towns north of...
