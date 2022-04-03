ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man wanted for assault at Parkway Village motel, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AT3Dx_0eyIypV600
Suspect American Way assault (mpd)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help for information on a man who assaulted someone at a motel in Parkway Village.

On Mar. 20, MPD responded to an assault call at Home 1 Extended Stay in the 4300 block of American Way.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators need the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is 20-30 years of age, wearing a gray hoodie with a skull on the front and the words “IN TOO DEEP” written on the back of it, ripped jeans, and pink tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

95K+

Followers

96K+

Posts

35M+

Views

Follow FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Already sentenced to life, Whitehaven man gets 80 more years for abuse & neglect in 2-year-old's death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man already sentenced to life in the beating death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son has been sentenced to 80 more years. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 29-year-old Marterrius Hite was previously sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the death of 2-year-old Deandre Davis. Friday, the judge added 40-year sentences each for two additional convictions of abuse and neglect. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently, citing Hite’s criminal record and the “excessive cruelty” in the boy’s death.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked In Shelby County Jail

Memphis, TN – Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring Memphis rapper Straight Drop, was reportedly attacked in jail on Friday (March 18). According to TMZ, Johnson’s attorney Juni Ganguli said he was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Victim hit in head with gun over rent money: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested for two counts of aggravated assault after police say he hit a woman in the head with a handgun during an argument over rent money. The incident happened in Feb. on the 5400 block of Oak Bark Drive. The victim told officers that Landeon Wright, 24, had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of fatally stabbing a man over the weekend is now behind bars. Memphis police say 39-year-old Shaquita Williams is charged with second-degree murder after stabbing her boyfriend Sunday morning. According to an affidavit, as officers arrived at Leafy Hollow Drive in Frayser, Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Memphis Police#Motel#Home 1 Extended Stay#Crime Stoppers Of Memphis
WREG

Woman wanted in connection to Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is wanted in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven. Memphis Police say several individuals were fighting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25. As individuals got into a black four-door sedan and started to leave, an individual in the car fired several shots. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Community outraged after 13-year-old shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl is dead after being shot at Cedar Run Apartments Friday evening, sparking a flurry of emotions across the city. Read the original story here. “It’s stupid, it’s ignorant and it’s crazy,” community activist Stevie Moore said. It has also become Memphis’ reality. At least eight children have been murdered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Man assaults officer at Collierville Chick-fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on video taking swings at a police officer in the drive-through line at a Collierville Chick-fil-A before he was tackled early Thursday. A witness told WREG police tried to detain the man inside the Chick-fil-A on Poplar Avenue. Moments later, the man was filmed assaulting the officer outside […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
96K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy