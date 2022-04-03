Man wanted for assault at Parkway Village motel, MPD says

Suspect American Way assault (mpd)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help for information on a man who assaulted someone at a motel in Parkway Village.

On Mar. 20, MPD responded to an assault call at Home 1 Extended Stay in the 4300 block of American Way.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators need the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is 20-30 years of age, wearing a gray hoodie with a skull on the front and the words “IN TOO DEEP” written on the back of it, ripped jeans, and pink tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

