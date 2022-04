LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The 7th ranked Red Raiders trailed Kansas 2-1 in the 7th but scored seven runs in the last three innings to top the Jayhawks 8-2 Friday night. Tied at 2 in the 7th, Jace Jung hit his team, tying the seventh homer of the season. This one was a three-run blast that gave the Red Raiders a 5-2 lead.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO