ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Epson V350

By martytoo Posts:
digitalspy.com
 1 day ago

Following a recent Windows 10 update my trusty V350 no lionger works I have downloaded the latest drivers but they just don't work. Has anyone found a...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Epson Laser Projector Promises Better 4K HDR Image, Gaming for $4,000

The laser revolution in projection continues with Epson introducing two new high-end home theater projectors, the Home Cinema LS12000 and Home Cinema LS11000. They promise high brightness and punchy contrast, as well as a variety of other upgrades over one of our favorite 4K projectors, Epson's Home Cinema 5050. I'm most interested in the LS11000 since its $4,000 price tag is right in between the HC5050 and another of my favorites, the $5,500 Sony VPL-VW325ES.
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

Old Mobiles

While moving house I've found a couple of old mobiles - a couple of Sony Ericsson and a Motorola amongst others. Are they likely to be worth anything - even a couple of quid? I've no idea if they still work as the chargers would have been lost/thrown away a long time ago.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This Asus Chromebook is only $99 at Best Buy today

You’ll be able to purchase a new laptop for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of retailers’ laptop deals, but if your budget’s really tight, you might want to consider going for Chromebook deals instead. These machines are generally less expensive compared to traditional laptops, and with Best Buy’s offer for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, you can get one for the very low price of just $99, after a $120 discount to its original price of $219.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell slashed $600 off their best work-from-home laptop today

Do you need to upgrade your laptop to tackle your professional ambitions, or just don’t want to use your personal laptop for business? Whatever your reason for wanting a new machine, never buy one at full price. There are always tons of amazing laptop deals at almost every retailer. A smart one to focus on is Dell laptop deals, as there are some great options from the company that are highly focused on laptops or businesses. Right now, you can save $604 on one of the best options — the Dell Vostro 5510. Normally priced at $1,713, it’s down to just $1,109 right now. With some great specifications and a fantastic design, it’s the ideal system to use when working on the move or from home. Snap it up now while stocks last as Dell deals rarely stick around for long.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forum#Epson Us#Vuescan
Digital Trends

One of Dell’s best-selling laptops is only $300 today

In one of the best Dell laptop deals going on right now, you can buy an inexpensive yet impressive Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $300 at Dell. Normally priced at $419, you can save $119 for a strictly limited time only. As with all Dell deals, prices change rapidly and we can’t say when this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will shoot back up in price. If you’ve been waiting for one of the better laptop deals to appear while looking for a budget laptop, this is what you need to go for. Read on while we take you through why it’s so great.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Nvidia rolls out 7 new RTX GPUs for laptops and desktops

Nvidia on Tuesday announced seven new Ampere architecture GPUs for desktops and laptops, bringing its RTX technology for professional visual computing to a wider audience of designers and creators. The new RTX A5500, with ray-traced rendering 2x faster than the previous generation, is already powering intense aerospace engineering, architecture and animation projects.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Windows 10
digitalspy.com

Samsung Tablet: Can't Open Email Attachments ln Outlook

My mate sent me an email with four attachments that contain typed text only. Unfortunately when l downloaded these attachments on my Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet, they will not open! I moved these files to my drive app, but only the first page of each attachment can be seen.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Expert Reviewers Verdict On Epson, HP, Brother And Canon Printers

Choosing a printer can be tough, which is this article putting the major industry players head-to-head is here to help. If you have been looking for a printer for even the shortest length of time, you will have almost certainly noticed that some brands stand out in reviews all over the internet for their fantastic customer reviews and excellent capabilities. The printer you eventually settle on will be a highly personalised choice based on your individual needs.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Samsung's 980 Pro 1TB SSD Only £124: Real Deals

Samsung's 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD is currently only £124 on Amazon, its lowest price since last year's Black Friday sales. Now is a great time to either upgrade or expand your storage solution. The 980 Pro is a speed demon. Delivering read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s that...
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

When are we likely to see a 4K/UHD Minibox

I know this has probably been answered many times on here, but what is the reason why this hasn’t happened yet. So annoying that I have other 4K TV’s around the house, but can’t watch 4K/UHD programmes via the minibox. There must be a reason why Sky...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This convertible Dell 2-in-1 laptop just got a $250 price cut

There are all kinds of laptop deals offered by various retailers, so you can choose what kind of machine you want to spend your hard-earned money on. If versatility is important to you, you’ll want to take advantage of 2-in-1 laptop deals, as these computers can provide what you need in any given situation. For those who have no idea where to begin looking for such devices, check out Dell laptop deals, as the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is available with a $255 discount, bringing its price from Dell down to a more affordable $550 from its original price of $805.
COMPUTERS
digitalspy.com

Samsung A12 Downloads

Anyone know how I can enable downloads on this phone? Have been sent an e gift card but cannot open it or see how to enable it. Thanks. First and foremost are you sure this is a genuine "gift card"? Expected and from someone you trust?. Until you know that...
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Freeview ‘IP Fallback’ Multicast Streams Active

It’s one of the most anticipated features for Freeview Play, and it looks like it’ll also make an appearance on YouView too. Testing has been running internally for a number of months and customer support teams at BT have been briefed about an imminent launch; referring to it as ‘wireless Freeview’. IP fallback will help those with less than perfect coverage, swapping out the DVB-T/2 streams depending on signal.
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

You can now download IOS updates on mobile data!

Just doing the 15.4.1 update, and it prompted me if I’d like to download on mobile data or not? Never had this before, it’s always been Wi-Fi only hasn’t it?. Never had this before, it’s always been Wi-Fi only hasn’t it?. Sort of appeared slowly...
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Reinventing stamps for the next generations; are you aware??

Royal Mail stamps are changing, so what should you do with your old stamps?. We’re adding barcodes to all our regular ‘everyday’ stamps. These are the stamps (pictured below) that will be very familiar to you. They feature the profile of Her Majesty the Queen on a plain coloured background.
U.K.
ZDNet

Samsung to support customers in repairing their smartphones and tablets

Following on Apple's heels, Samsung is going to make genuine parts, tools, and repair guides available to Galaxy smartphone owners. This is especially significant for people who want to take repairs into their own hands to "promote a circular economy and minimize e-waste." This follows a similar announcement by Apple...
BUSINESS
digitalspy.com

Switching providers

Currently have Sky Superfast (70mb) service. Out of contract paying £45 pm. Can get it through Now for £20 for a year. Have never switched providers before as was with VM for years. Does it usually go smoothly? Guess this would be easier anyway as it's basically the same provider!
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

Discussions

666 views 4 comments Most recent by 03/04/22 - 14:09Radio and Podcasts. 361 views 3 comments Most recent by hanssolo 08/05/21 - 09:18Radio and Podcasts. 11.5K views 91 comments Most recent by wns_195 21/04/21 - 14:54Radio and Podcasts. 302 views 5 comments Most recent by Bollard 23/03/21 - 22:52Radio and...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy