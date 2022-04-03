ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Completely silent': Ukraine resident on Russian relatives

 1 day ago
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin 'is constantly followed by thyroid cancer doctor': Specialist has 'spent 282 days' with Russian President amid claims he is seriously ill and suffering 'steroid rage' from treatment

Vladimir Putin is 'constantly' accompanied by a doctor specialising in thyroid cancer, a new investigation shows. Surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, has flown to the Russian leader no less than 35 times in Black Sea resort Sochi, his favourite place of residence. The respected doctor's thesis -...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine ‘will not be silent about horror of rapes against women during invasion’

Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, a politician in the country has said.Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of her child.What's happening to women in Ukraine is "quite a scary scene", says @mezentseva_dep as she recalls an incident where a woman was "raped several times in front of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
