WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Saturday: After some light rain overnight tonight, Saturday should be mostly dry, plus you get some time with the big orange ball of hydrogen and helium. Sunday: Cloudy to start. Rain shows up by early afternoon. Upper 50’s. Wind speeds up by Sunday evening and peaks sometime Monday morning. The heavy weight champ aka an atmospheric river shows up Sunday night. That huge plume of moisture pounds the PNW through Monday. 1-3 feet of snow for the Cascades. 1-2″ of rain for the valley.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO