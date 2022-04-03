ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

 1 day ago

WAZ031-041100- Northeast Blue Mountains- .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely. overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level. 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to. 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation. 70...

KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Channel 6000

Get outside Saturday! The heavyweight of weather will soon be here

Saturday: After some light rain overnight tonight, Saturday should be mostly dry, plus you get some time with the big orange ball of hydrogen and helium. Sunday: Cloudy to start. Rain shows up by early afternoon. Upper 50’s. Wind speeds up by Sunday evening and peaks sometime Monday morning. The heavy weight champ aka an atmospheric river shows up Sunday night. That huge plume of moisture pounds the PNW through Monday. 1-3 feet of snow for the Cascades. 1-2″ of rain for the valley.
OREGON STATE
UPI News

Surge of moisture into northwestern U.S. to bring rain, snow

A renewed round of stormy weather is taking aim at the Northwest later this weekend and into early next week. As March concluded with below-normal precipitation for cities such as Seattle, Portland, Ore., Spokane, Wash,, and Boise, Idaho, this next push of moisture will be a dramatic change for area residents.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Surfline

Outlook: TC Charlotte Off NW WA

TC Charlotte peaks at Cat 3 strength early Tuesday. Dissipation of the TC expected Wednesday, to be determined. Forecast track still evolving, check local weather warnings. Forecasts related to this Outlook: Australia North Coast | Coral Coast | Perth | The SW. Almost exactly a year ago, a powerful Tropical...
CHARLOTTE, NC

