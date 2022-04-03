Police: 3 men wounded after shooting in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A shooting in the downtown Albuquerque area early Sunday left three men wounded, police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2 a.m.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

All were transported to hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Police said the names and ages of the men haven’t been released.

A search for possible suspects in the shooting was ongoing, according to police.