ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Police: 3 men wounded after shooting in downtown Albuquerque

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A shooting in the downtown Albuquerque area early Sunday left three men wounded, police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2 a.m.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

All were transported to hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Police said the names and ages of the men haven’t been released.

A search for possible suspects in the shooting was ongoing, according to police.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Surveillance video shows security guard killed at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father of five, working as a security guard, is the latest victim of the violence in Albuquerque. Daniel Mora, known to most as Heath Mora, was killed early Tuesday morning at the Ambassador Inn while doing his rounds. The Albuquerque Police Department says Mora worked with police to stop crime there. Unfortunately, he ended up becoming a victim of it.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Downtown Albuquerque#Ap
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found

March 31 (UPI) — The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said. Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen at about 5 a.m. of March 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Fernley, located near the California border, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to the Panasonic Energy of North America where she worked.
NEVADA STATE
KOAT 7

Man arrested after wrong-way chase on I-25 near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police have arrested Nathanel Bueno Diaz after leading police on a chase on I-25 near Santa Fe. According to Santa Fe Police, the Regional Emergency Dispatch center a call of Bueno Diaz forcefully dragging a female against her will into a vehicle in a parking lot. Police located that vehicle on Airport Road in Santa Fe. Police say they saw the female in the car. Bueno Diaz then fled from police.
SANTA FE, NM
truecrimedaily

New Mexico man convicted of raping and murdering 6-year-old girl

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was convicted of raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl in his second trial related to the case. The 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a jury found Leland Hust guilty on all the charges against him. According to The Albuquerque Journal, the jury reached the verdict for child abuse resulting in death and criminal sexual penetration fo a child under 13 in about six hours.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing 4-year-old agrees to plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing 4-year-old James Dunklee has agreed to a plea deal according to the attorneys in the case. Zerrick Marquez is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating Dunklee to death in 2019. Marquez was babysitting Dunklee and told police he tripped and fell knee-first on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

835K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy