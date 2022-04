Four days after Ordinance 27 was ruled unenforceable, the Aspen City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to pass a new emergency measure known as Ordinance 6 to replace it. Ordinance 6 puts into effect a temporary moratorium on certain kinds of new residential development permits until June 8. The new ordinance keeps most of the same regulations in place as December’s Ordinance 27 — with the exception of short-term rentals, which are covered by a separate ordinance — and declares an emergency.

