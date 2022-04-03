Boy, 10, missing from Columbus’ north side, found safe
UPDATE: Melachi Nelson has been found and is safe, Columbus police said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 10-year-old boy they said went missing Sunday on the city’s north side.
Melachi Nelson has brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds.
Melachi was last seen in the area of Blue Ash Road and Blue Ash Place.
Melachi was last seen wearing a black and grey North Face jacket, black pants, and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or 614-645-2358.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 4