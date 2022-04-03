ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Woman facing charges after hit-and-run involving 5-year-old boy

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a hit-and-run on Avondale Road involving a young child.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, April 3, near the 200 block of Avondale. That’s near Gust Lane, off of Victory Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined a 5-year-old boy had serious, but not life-threatening injuries after being hit a car. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver involved had fled the scene.

Monday afternoon, Portsmouth police announced an arrest in the case. Officers took 31-year-old Christina Glover into custody after they say she crashed in Chesapeake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Frxcc_0eyIv0gl00
Christina A. Glover (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

She is facing charges of hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving while suspended or revoked.

Comments / 0

13News Now

Hampton 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, missing for 2 months

HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy's father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
