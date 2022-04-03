Woman facing charges after hit-and-run involving 5-year-old boy
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a hit-and-run on Avondale Road involving a young child.
According to police, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, April 3, near the 200 block of Avondale. That’s near Gust Lane, off of Victory Boulevard.
When officers arrived on the scene, they determined a 5-year-old boy had serious, but not life-threatening injuries after being hit a car. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver involved had fled the scene.
Monday afternoon, Portsmouth police announced an arrest in the case. Officers took 31-year-old Christina Glover into custody after they say she crashed in Chesapeake.
She is facing charges of hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving while suspended or revoked.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
