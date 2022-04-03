Viktor Orban, Hungary's authoritarian leader, has declared victory for a fourth consecutive term

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Fidesz party celebrate on stage at their election base, 'Balna' building on the bank of the Danube River of Budapest, on April 3, 2022. ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Viktor Orban, the authoritarian prime minister of Hungary, declared victory in the country's parliamentary election on Sunday.

"The whole world has seen that Hungarians love their country God above us all, Hungary above all - go Hungary, go Hungarians!" the Internal Communications Office of the Prime Minister reported Orban said in a statement outside Budapest following the announcement of his electoral victory.

With 74.52% of the vote counted, Orban's Fidesz party had secured 54.45% of the vote as of 11 p.m. local time, according to officials . This will be Orban's fourth consecutive term as prime minister.

"We did not let the failed past return, we defended Hungary's independence and freedom, peace, and security, and we protected our children and families," Orban said.

The Trump-endorsed leader has spent the last several weeks trying to refocus his campaign after the invasion of Ukraine forced the prime minister to explain decades-old business relations with Vladamir Putin, Reuters reported .