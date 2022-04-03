ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick: Next Manchester United manager must be given time and resources to overhaul squad

By Rob Dawson
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRalf Rangnick has said the Manchester United board must let the next permanent manager rip up the squad in the summer if they want to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool. United are in the process of interviewing candidates for the job, including Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain coach...

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
The Independent

Marcus Rashford must ‘take the steps’ to reclaim his confidence – Ralf Rangnick

Marcus Rashford has been challenged to haul himself out of his slump by Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Despite the absences of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani due to injury and illness, United started their game against Leicester without a recognised centre forward as Rashford was among the substitutes.Rashford was belatedly introduced in the second half in the 1-1 draw on Saturday evening but the impact was minimal as his struggles continued, having scored just five times in 27 appearances this season.He was omitted from the most recent England squad but while Rangnick is optimistic Rashford can quickly begin to...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
Daily Mail

Tottenham are ready to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer with a deal worth £25m expected at the end of the season - after winger's superb start to his loan spell from Juventus

Tottenham are expected to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer. Spurs have two windows in which to buy the Sweden winger following the 18-month, £8million loan deal they struck to sign him from Juventus in January. They have an option to sign...
ESPN

Inter Milan edge out Juventus on controversial penalty to keep pressure on Serie A leaders

A first-half penalty was enough to earn champions Inter Milan a crucial 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, dragging Simone Inzaghi's side back into the Serie A title race. Juve wasted a host of chances in the opening period, with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of missing the most glaring of them, and their profligacy proved costly as Inter earned a penalty in first-half stoppage time following a VAR review.
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Barça keep busy; Real Madrid land gem; Man United and Newcastle latest; Chelsea exodus looming?

We're inching ever closer to the start of the summer transfer market and the movements between top clubs in Europe never stop. In particular, Barcelona have a lot of negotiations already opened as the work of Xavi Hernández as new manager has so far been excellent, with the club in a three-way tie for second place in the Spanish league table with a goal differential edge over Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who they beat on Sunday. As a result, the club has already two signings prepared for the summer, and although Barça president Joan Laporta is not ready to reveal their names, we can safely confirm that both Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen will suit up for the Blaugrana side next season.
