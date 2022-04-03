ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Spring training roundup: Robinson Cano’s four-hit day highlights Mets’ win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpKzM_0eyItee200

Robinson Cano went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to help the New York Mets post an 8-4 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Cano had a double and three singles while raising his spring average to .364. Eduardo Escobar hit his third homer of the spring, Pete Alonso had two doubles and New York had 15 hits overall.

Jorge Soler hit a solo blast and Jesus Aguilar delivered a two-run homer for the Marlins.

Red Sox 6, Braves 3

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run home run and Rafael Devers add a three-run blast during a five-run second inning as visiting Boston defeated Atlanta at Venice, Fla. Matt Olson hit a solo shot for the Braves.

Phillies 8, Tigers 7

Bryce Harper and Mickey Moniak each hit two homers to help host Philadelphia edge Detroit at Clearwater, Fla. Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, hit one of the Tigers’ four homers.

Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5

George Springer hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning as Toronto defeated visiting New York at Dunedin, Fla. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson went deep for the Yankees.

Rays 9, Pirates 2

Wander Franco, Francisco Mejia and Taylor Walls each went 3-for-3 and Tampa Bay racked up 21 hits while knocking off host Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Pittsburgh hitters combine to strike out 13 times.

Nationals 9, Astros 6

Keibert Ruiz went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs and Maikel Franco hit a two-run shot as host Washington beat Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla. Jeremy Pena had two homers and four RBIs for the Astros.

Twins 8, Orioles 2

Right-hander Sonny Gray struck out six while retiring all 12 batters he faced and Miguel Sano belted a two-run home run as host Minnesota defeated Baltimore at Fort Myers, Fla. Ryan McKenna hit a two-run homer for the Orioles.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees latest cuts include a surprise | Who’s gone, who’s left

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Former All-Star right-hander Shelby Miller had good results Sunday afternoon in his Yankees debut. It didn’t go well enough. Miller worked a scoreless eighth inning in the Yankees’ 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, then after the game was among four non-roster players reassigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The trimming reduced the Yankees roster to 36 not counting two pitchers who already are on the 60-day injured list, Domingo German and Zack Britton.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees prospect had unfortunate way of finding out he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Homer
Person
Rafael Devers
ClutchPoints

Mets’ full offer from Padres involving Chris Paddack, revealed

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are working on trades to address their needs ahead of the season. While the Mets seek help on the mound following Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury, the Padres are looking to bolster their outfield. The two playoff hopefuls have been in discussion about a trade that is seeing more momentum as the day goes on.
MLB
NBC Sports

More bad news for Mets with Scherzer scratched a day after deGrom shut down

In the span of two days, the Mets have lost Jacob deGrom for a significant period of time and may be losing Max Scherzer as well. A day after deGrom was shut down for at least four weeks with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday with a hamstring injury. Scherzer told reporters that the tweak is minor but he did not commit to being ready for Mets opening day on April 7.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The New York Mets#Red Sox 6#Phillies 8#Tigers#Blue Jays 7#Yankees
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Rare Yankees, Mets Trade

The New York Yankees and New York Mets made a rare trade on Sunday, exchanging relief pitchers four days before the 2022 season opens. The Yankees shipped lefthander Joely Rodriguez across town in exchange for righty Miguel Castro. Both players should play key roles with their new clubs. Rodriguez pitched...
MLB
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: NBC’s Peter King’s latest 1st-round mock projects Giants trade back after addressing major need

Another day, another mock. NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King used his latest Football Morning in America column to project the top 10 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. The New York Giants figure to be major players at the draft later this month in Las Vegas, Nev., with general manager Joe Schoen holding a pair of first-round picks: his own, plus one from the Chicago Bears as part of the deal which sent Justin Fields to the Windy City and Kadarius Toney to the Big Apple.
NFL
NJ.com

Yankees catcher reacts to trade clouding his job status

TAMPA — When the Yankees acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Twins at the start of spring training, he was the heavy favorite to share the position with Kyle Higashioka. But with Rortvedt nursing a right oblique strain that still bothers him occasionally, the Yankees decided they love their internal backup options and traded with the Rangers to get Jose Trevino.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone on the hot seat, MLB insider says

For New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the answer is not much. Yes, Boone has led the Yankees to the playoffs in each of his four seasons in the dugout. But in the Bronx, success is measured by championships, and the Yankees haven’t won the World Series since 2009.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy