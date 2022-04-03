ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers.

We don’t say that lightly with the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson and the late Kobe Bryant having starred for the organization.

Right now, another all-time great in LeBron James is the face of the Lakers’ franchise.

Unfortunately for King James, he’s now on the receiving end of criticism from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself. It’s all about James’ oftentimes divisive stance on social issues in today’s politically-driven society.

“Some of the things he’s (James) done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see. Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on LeBron James, via ESPN

A six-time NBA champion, Abdul-Jabbar had previously gone on record going after James for his stance on COVID-19 . Remember, James likened the virus to a common cold or flu when the pandemic was raging.

On the other hand, James has gone after those who lean right of the political aisle for things such as social justice, white nationalism and other things.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s take on LeBron James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtAUg_0eyItcsa00
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

“If he would take the time, I definitely got the time,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I admire the things that he’s done that have gotten all our attention. Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that.

So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t — you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from.”

Abdul-Jabbar might say he’s not throwing stones, but indicating that someone should be “embarrassed” about the things he’s done does sound like he’s throwing some shade in James’ direction.

As for LeBron James, the four-time NBA champion doesn’t believe he has to respond to Abdul-Jabbar’s criticism.

“I don’t have a response to Kareem at all,” James said. “And if you saw the post and you read the tag, you’re literally, honestly asking, ‘Help me out?’ Help me kind of figure it all out. We’re all trying to figure this pandemic out.”

Since entering the NBA as a No. 1 pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers during his teenage years back in 2003, James has been under a microscope.

He’s been the face of the Association ever since Bryant’s retirement and does put himself out there with opinions on everything under the sun.

As for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, it’s not a secret that he’s been a social justice warrior after retiring from the NBA back in 1989. Back in 2012, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton named him United States cultural ambassador. He also served on former President Barack Obama’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition.

