Deputies recover body of man thrown from SUV into Lake Jesup in crash

Lake Jesup, seen from Cameron Wight Park in Sanford, on, Thursday, September 9, 2021. Seminole County’s largest lake – Lake Jesup – is turning into the color and consistency of green pea soup that may look like water in some areas but is really toxic algae blooms. In fact, it’s gotten so bad that the Florida Department of Health back in July sent out an alert warning resident of the presence of toxic blue-green algae in the water, and they should not drink, swim, wade, water ski or even boat in the waters where there are visible blooms. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

One man is dead and three others are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck on the Lake JessupBridge on State Road 417 in Seminole County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. The driver of a 2010 Toyota Scion SUV was headed south on the bridge in the right lane when a semi-truck crashed into the back of the vehicle. The front of the Scion then slammed into a concrete wall, spun around and slammed into the wall again.

The force of the crash threw a 60-year-old Orlando man who was riding in the backseat out of the rear window and over the side of the bridge into Lake Jesup, according to a statement provided by Lt. Kim Montes, spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man who was thrown from the Scion was the only person in the vehicle not wearing a seatbelt, FHP found. Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled his body from the lake. The driver and one passenger suffered serious injuries while another had minor injuries. As the Scion spun on the road, it also hit a Mercedes SUV. The 39-year-old man driving also suffered minor injuries.

The semi-truck that hit the Scion causing the crash left the scene and had not been identified by Sunday afternoon.

dstennett@orlandosentinel.com