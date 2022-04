Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 29, 2022 flipbook. Pushing forward off the ground, Victoria Lara slid her weight to the tail of her board, placing one foot toward the front. Following the YouTube tutorials she’d long since memorized, Lara lifted her knees to her chest, carrying her board in the air and landing swiftly on the ground. After five months of bruised skin and scraped elbows, ollie trial run 2,054 was a success.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO