In a pair of must-win games this weekend, LeBron’s Lakers fell short to the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 on Friday in Los Angeles. The King had a chance to send it to overtime, but air-balled the potential game-winner. Then yesterday, LeBron sat out the Lakers' loss to the 129-118 loss to the Denver Nuggets. LA has now dropped six straight and currently sit two whole games plus the tiebreaker behind the San Antonio Spurs for 10th in the West with only four games left on the schedule. Skip Bayless reacts to the Lakers' weekend struggles.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO