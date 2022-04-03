Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Bismarck, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Bismarck on Tripadvisor .

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#15. James River Cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $

– Address: 612 E Boulevard Ave Inside the ND Heritage Center State Museum, close to the new entrance,, Bismarck, ND 58505-0612

#14. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck, ND 58504

#13. Dakota Farms Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1120 E Main St, Mandan, ND 58554-3764

#12. Caribou Coffee

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 609 S 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58504-5715

#11. Marlin’s Family Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3938 E Divide Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-7927

#10. Kroll’s Diner

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1915 East Main Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501

#9. Lucky’s 13 Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 915 S 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58504-6469

#8. Kroll’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4401 Memorial Hwy, Mandan, ND 58554-4713

#7. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1100 E Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503-0553

#6. Seasons Cafe in The Ramkota Hotel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 800 S 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58504-5728

#5. Denny’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 405 S 7th St, Bismarck, ND 58504

#4. The Crow’s Nest

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7500 University Dr Lumen Vitae University Center, Bismarck, ND 58504-9634

#3. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1685 N Grandview Ln, Bismarck, ND 58503-0808

#2. Kroll’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2505 State Street, Bismarck, ND 58503

#1. Little Cottage Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2513 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-5042

This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio .

This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License .

