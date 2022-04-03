ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Caleb Martin (calf) available for Miami on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Toronto...

www.numberfire.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas guard JD Notae declares for NBA Draft, will hire agent

JD Notae, the Arkansas guard who won All-American honors and led the the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight, has declared for the NBA draft. “The past three years at Arkansas have been the best of my life and I wouldn’t trade the memories I’ve made for anything, and Fayetteville will always hold a special place in my heart,” Notae wrote on Instagram. “I’ve dreamt about playing professional basketball since I was young and after careful consideration I have decided to sign with an agent and enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft.” Notae averaged 18.3 points, second most in the SEC....
NBA
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton starting for Bucks on Sunday, Pat Connaughton coming off the bench

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Middleton will return to the starting lineup on Sunday with Pat Connaughton moving to the bench. Our models expect Middleton to play 33.0 minutes against Dallas. Middleton's Sunday projection includes 18.3 points, 5.6...
NBA
numberfire.com

Patriots acquire wide receiver DeVante Parker in trade with Dolphins

The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth round pick in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Parker will head to New England after the Dolphins dealt the 29-year old wideout and a fifth rounder in exchange for a 2023 third round pick. In a probable low passing environment, Parker will likely compete with Jakobi Meyers for targets as New England's top wideout.
NFL
#The Toronto Raptors#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Heat's Markieff Morris starting on Sunday in place of injured P.J. Tucker (knee)

Miami Heat forward/center Markieff Morris is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morris will get the start on Sunday with P.J. Tucker sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect him to play 20.2 minutes against the Raptors. Morris' Sunday projection includes 6.7 points, 4.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

Markieff Morris (hip flexor) questionable for Heat Tuesday

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (hip flexor strain) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Morris stepped in for his first start of the 2021/22 season in Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but is now on the injury report with a strained hip flexor after playing over 25 minutes in that contest (his first game back after a four game absence). With P.J. Tucker (knee) also questionable, Morris looks like he'll be heading for the bench Tuesday even if he plays.
NBA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin starting for Miami on Sunday in place of injured Jimmy Butler (toe)

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Martin will get the start on Sunday with Jimmy Butler sidelined with a toe injury. Our models expect him to play 26.2 minutes against the Raptors. Martin's Sunday projection includes 8.9 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (ankle) available on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Cleveland on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 36.1 minutes against the Cavaliers. Embiid's Sunday projection includes 29.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9...
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Will Barton (knee) available on Sunday

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barton has been upgraded to available and will start against Los Angeles on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Lakers. Barton's Sunday projection includes 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7...
NBA
numberfire.com

Heat's Jimmy Butler (toe) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Miami Heat did not list Jimmy Butler (toe) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat rested Butler in Sunday's game as they played the second leg of their back-to-back, but he should be good to step back into the starting five when the Heat take on the Hornets tomorrow night.
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski starting on Sunday, Jaylen Hoard coming off the bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Pokusevski will return to the starting lineup on Sunday with Jaylen Hoard moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes against Phoenix. Pokusevski's Sunday projection includes 14.1 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (ankle) not on Timberwolves' injury report for Tuesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves did not list Patrick Beverley (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Beverley missed Sunday's game while he dealt with an ankle issue, but it looks like he has been cleared to return for Tuesday's contest against the Wizards. Malik Beasley (ankle) started in Sunday's game with Beverley sideline.
NBA
numberfire.com

Ignas Brazdeikis starting for Magic on Sunday in place of injured Franz Wagner (ankle)

Orlando Magic forward Ignas Brazdeikis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Brazdeikis will get the start on Sunday with Franz Wagner sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 20.4 minutes against the Knicks. Brazdeikis's Sunday projection includes 8.0 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (toe) questionable for Heat's Tuesday game versus Hornets

The Miami Heat listed Gabe Vincent (toe contusion) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Vincent missed Sunday's game while he continues to recover from his toe injury, but could be back on the court as soon as tomorrow's game against the Hornets. If he is able to...
NBA
numberfire.com

Tre Mann (hamstring) out again for Thunder Tuesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder have ruled out Tre Mann (hamstring strain) for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. With just four games remaining on the season, it feels reasonably safe to say Mann's rookie season is over. The 2021 first-round pick will look to build on his debut season in 2022/23.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (knee) out for Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Zeke Nnaji (knee) for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nnaji has been able to play just one game in all of March as he battles injuries. He is currently dealing with soreness in his knee and will not play Tuesday. Nnaji saw...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) out Sunday for Orlando

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Suggs is still dealing with a right ankle bone bruise, and as a result, the team will keep him inactive once again. R.J. Hampton will likely remain in the starting five on the wing.
NBA
numberfire.com

Frank Gore planning to retire a 49er after 16-year career

Running back Frank Gore announced on Instagram Live that he plans to sign a one-day contract to officially retire from the NFL as a San Francisco 49er, per The SFNiners. Gore entered the league as a third round pick out of the University of Miami in the 2005 NFL Draft. Despite suffering two torn ACLs while in college, Gore proceeded to play in 16 seasons in the NFL with 9 seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards. He'll be a contender for the Hall of Fame when he officially becomes eligible.
NFL

