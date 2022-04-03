FDNY quells fire inside apartment in the Bronx River Houses

Fire officials say a fire started just before 10 a.m. Sunday on the 7th floor on East 174th Street. More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

Citizen App video showed firefighters on two cranes and fire trucks around the block trying to contain the damage caused by the fire.

Shattered glass from broken windows littered the area during the rescue efforts.

As News 12 entered the building after it was extinguished, it appeared as if the fire did not spread into the hallways as has happened to so many other apartment buildings in the past three months. It was contained to the one apartment.

The fire was brought under control just shortly after 10 a.m. No injuries were reported.