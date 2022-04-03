ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FDNY quells fire inside apartment in the Bronx River Houses

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCOjE_0eyIriOC00

Fire officials say a fire started just before 10 a.m. Sunday on the 7th floor on East 174th Street. More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

Citizen App video showed firefighters on two cranes and fire trucks around the block trying to contain the damage caused by the fire.

Shattered glass from broken windows littered the area during the rescue efforts.

As News 12 entered the building after it was extinguished, it appeared as if the fire did not spread into the hallways as has happened to so many other apartment buildings in the past three months. It was contained to the one apartment.

The fire was brought under control just shortly after 10 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Comments / 4

Jdenizah
1d ago

Prayers for Bronx River Houses residents. It’s always something going on there. 🙏🏽BX River Houses and surrounding territories

Reply
2
Related
News 12

FDNY: Car crashes into SAR High School in the Bronx

One person was transported to the hospital following a crash into the SAR High School in the Bronx Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the accident happened before 10 a.m. It's not clear if there are other injuries or what may have caused the crash. The school says it seems to...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 1 dead in Huntington crash

According to police, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Jericho Turnpike when it crashed into a utility pole, two light poles and an unoccupied car that was parked in a parking lot at 1055 Jericho Turnpike.
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronx River Houses#Fdny#The Bronx#Fire Trucks#Apartment Buildings#Accident
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

NYPD arrests suspect linked to violent rape in the Bronx

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a violent rape in the Bronx. Police say 34-year-old Jason Dickerson is now charged with attempted murder and rape. Dickerson is accused of putting a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then raping her on March 11.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the face outside Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said.  EMS rushed the victim to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy