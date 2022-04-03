Collapse happens at scene of stabbing in Muskegon

The side of the an apartment complex in Muskegon partially collapsed on Sunday.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. at the Hartford Terrace Apartments. A section of bricks fell from the buiding's 10th floor.

No one was injured.

FOX17 was at the complex when it happened. Our crew on scene talked with nearby witnesses who didn’t see or hear anything before the collapse. They did report hearing a loud boom when the bricks hit the ground.

According to the Muskegon Fire Department, the damage is cosmetic and not structural. Residents are not being evacuated. The city's building department is investigating further.

The building's front entrance has been blocked off.