SPRINGFIELD - Despite a late offensive surge, the Springfield Thunderbirds held on for a 3-2 win against the Belleville Senators at the MassMutual Center on Sunday afternoon. “We’re happy about the outcome of this weekend, especially getting six points against two tough teams,” Thunderbirds coach Drew Bannister said. “You know, where we are in the season and how close the postseason actually is, this was big for us.”

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO