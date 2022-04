A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night in Windsor.

A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit more than one pedestrian while traveling westbound in the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the TV station reported.

It was unclear whether the driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene of the crash.

The coroner will release the victim's name at a later date.