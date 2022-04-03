ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Woman who died in fiery crash identified as Douglas County Correctional Officer

By McKenzy Parsons (KPTM)
fox42kptm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County (KPTM) — One of the women who died in a fiery crash on 192nd and F streets on Thursday was identified as a Douglas County Correctional Officer, according to a press release from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. The woman was identified as Sara Zimmerman...

Comments / 0

